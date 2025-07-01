DVD Review: Long Lonesome Highway – The Story of Michael Parks

Michael Parks had been working in Hollywood since the early ’60s when he receive the Quentin Tarantino bounce in at the start of the 21st Century when he appeared in both Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2 as two different characters. In the first film he revived the character of Texas Ranger Earl McGraw. Parks originally played McGraw in Robert Rodriguez’s From Dusk till Dawn. Kill Bill: Volume 2 had him play Esteban Vihaio. There was a lot of talk about Parks when the films came out, but I wanted to learn more about him. Long Lonesome Highway – The Story of Michael Parks is a documentary about the actor and shows his twisting career and life.

Michael Parks starts by telling the story of an actor’s rise and fall in five stages. We see one of his first roles in an episode of The Alfred Hitchcock Hour from 1963. There’s talk about how he was being positioned to be the next James Dean. Although we also learn about his music career. He put out over six albums during the late ’60s and early ’70s. While Parks dropped out of high school, he ended up sneaking into a college to take advantage of their theater department. Nobody kicked him out. He found an agent while performing at the college. He got small parts in TV shows. He ended up in a show with Peter Fonda where the two motorcycle icons share a ride. He found movie roles including the title role in Bus Reilly’s Back In Town with Ann-Margret. At the end of the ’60s, Parks found himself the motorcycle riding star of the TV series Then Came Bronson. The show found fans in both Jerry Seinfeld and Mickey Rourke. Kurt Russell talks about being a guest star on the coolest of TV shows that season. This success lead to Parks having a singing career. He had a Top 20 hit with “Long Lonesome Highway.” There’s footage of him sharing a duet with Johnny Cash.

Parks acting career turned out to be very bumpy. Things started going wrong when he said no to the head of Universal. His film career hits a wall. But he finds himself working in TV. After Then Came Bronson was a hit, Parks refused to make a second season because he didn’t like how they wanted him to have less input. Word also spread that the was difficult on the set. This led to an interesting career which included him playing Jean Renault on Twin Peaks along with guest starring on other series. David Frost praises how Parks came in prepared for the role and had a great French-Canadian accent. Things picked up for him when he appeared in From Dusk till Dawn. The Tarantino-Rodriguez connections got people noticing him again. This included playing Jack Kirby in Ben Affleck’s Argo.

Director Josh Roush got to know Michael Parks when he joined Kevin Smith’s production of Tusk as the behind the scenes videographer. In addition to that duty, Josh became Parks’ helper on the set. The two became pals and remained in touch after the shoot had finished. Kevin Smith also got close with Parks. Along with numerous other people involved with Parks, Roush and Smith recount their time with him. The movie uses the audio from a Smodcast conversation between Smith and Parks when Red State was coming out to get his perspective on his life events. Roush has done a great tribute to his pal with Long Lonesome Highway – The Story of Michael Parks. This is what I wanted to see when people were hinting to Parks’ career when the Kill Bill movies came out.

The Video is 1.78:1 anamorphic. The image quality varies depending on the source of the archival footage the includes home movies, standard definition video and plenty of clips from Parks’ career. The Audio is Dolby Digital 2.0 stereo. Things sound good even with elements from different sources. The movie is subtitled in English.

Director’s Commentary features Josh Roush and Kevin Smith talking about Michael Parks.

Trailer (1:21) has many people praising Michael Parks including Kurt Russell, Kevin Smith, Leonard Maltin, Justin Long and Mickey Rourke.

MVD Visual presents Long Lonesome Highway: The Story of Michael Parks. Directed by Josh Roush. Executive Producer: Kevin Smith. Starring Michael Parks, Kurt Russell, Justin Long and Kevin Smith. Running Time: 105 minutes. Rating: Not Rated. Release Date: June 24, 2025.