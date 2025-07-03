Blu-ray Review: Nothing Underneath (Special Edition 40th Anniversary)

Nowadays we know the modeling business is dangerous. There’s always reports of how sleazy agencies will lure their lower earning model into prostitution to pay off their various expenses. The women have to fend off stalkers who think they’ve received secret messages from the magazines featuring the models. There’s also a range of eating and body issues that affects models as they attempt to achieve and maintain their perfect figure. Back in the ’70s and early ’80s, we didn’t know about such disturbing stuff in the modeling industry. We just wanted our Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. When Nothing Underneath came out in 1985, the dark side of the super model industry was exposed on the silver screen.

Nothing Underneath uses a psychic connection to link the action between the USA and Italy. Bob Crane (Fever Pitch‘s Tom Schanley) is a forest ranger in Yellowstone Park. His twin sister Jessica (Duet for One‘s Nicola Perring) is a rising star in modeling and strutting her stuff in Milan, Italy. She sends Bob her latest magazine cover. Even though the duo are on the other side of the globe from each other, their psychic bond is as tight as ever. While Bob is at work in the woods, he gets visual flashes that something horrible is about to happen to his sister. He does his best to contact her, but he can’t reach her. They’re not telepathic and the telephone company is inept. He grabs the first flight from Wyoming to Milan to try to track down his missing sister. He receives the run around at the police station until he convinces Inspector Danes (Halloween‘s Donald Pleasence) that something happened. The Inspector doesn’t have to play hunches too long as lately a few models have been cut down in their prime of life by a gloved killer with a pair of scissors. Who is ruining fashion week in Milan? And is Jessica’s disappearance connected to the dead models?

Nothing Underneath could be considered Giallo even though it was made after the genre’s heyday nearly a decade before. The killer is mysterious and wears black leather gloves which is a big qualifier. There’s a great scene when characters go to a Wendy’s with a salad bar and Pasta. Who knew you could get a juicy square hamburger in Milan? Wendy’s might have funded part of the film to get people into slasher films to try their amazing spaghetti. The film has the jet set trashy fun that seems so ’80s in Europe. Director Carlo Vanzina fills the screen with shiny fashion, cocaine and cheesy music. During a fashion show, we get to see the models take the runway to Murray Head’s “One Night in Bangkok.” The ending is absolutely torrid and grotesque. Nothing Underneath is perfect if you’re looking for a fashionable murder mystery.

The Video is 1.85:1 anamorphic. The transfer brings out the best in the model footage. The Audio is DTS-HD MA 2.0 stereo in both Italian and English. I prefer the Italian audio mix over the English dub. The subtitles are in Italian, English, Spanish and German.

Interview with Enrico Vanzina (21:21) has him talk about creating a film that feels like it would be directed by Brian De Palma (Body Double).

Interview with Pino Donaggio (4:11) has the composer mention that he was approached because of his work with Brian De Palma (including Dressed to Kill and Body Double). He talks about his creative process when it comes to creating a film school. He enjoyed working with Carlo Vanzina.

Approfondimento Di Francesco Lomsicio (7:24) is an in-depth analysis of the film. He feels it as a thriller at a time and points out the connections to Dario Argento. Co-screenwriter Franco Ferrini had worked on Phenomena. He brings us the fact that the Vanzina brothers were noted for making comedies when they released Nothing Underneath.

Italian Trailer (1:58) opens at the National Park and cuts to the sexy world of modeling in Milan. Then we get the danger. There’s also plenty of tops being dropped.

American Trailer (2:02) has the titles and dub in English.

Titoli Americani (5:26) has the opening and end titles from the American release.

Photo Gallery (2:10) features behind the scenes shots including director Carlo Vanzina holding the murder weapons in the kill scenes.

Rustblade presents Nothing Underneath: Special Edition 40th Anniversary. Directed by Carlo Vanzina. Screenplay by Carlo Vanzina, Enrico Vanzina & Franco Ferrini. Starring: Tom Schanley, Renée Simonsen, Nicola Perring & Donald Pleasence. Running Time: 94 minutes. Rated: Unrated. Released: July 15. 2025.

Rustblade is releasing Nothing Underneath as a Blu-ray and two versions with plenty of extras.

The Deluxe Version:

And the “Bag Edition” that also includes a vinyl record of the soundtrack: