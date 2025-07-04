Blu-ray Review: Mysteries & Pastorale 1943 (Rutger Hauer/Sylvia Kristel Double Feature)

The two biggest Dutch actors in the ’70s and ’80s were Rutger Hauer and Sylvia Kristel. Both actors became international sensations although in different ways. Sylvia Kristel became an erotic icon for starring as the title character in Emmanuelle. This led to her starring in Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Private Lessons, The Nude Bomb (a Get Smart feature film) and Mata Hari. Rutger became a star in Holland with Turkish Delight and Soldier of Orange. He came to Hollywood and became a superstar villain with Nighthawks, Blade Runner, Ladyhawke and The Hitcher. In 1978, Kristel and Hauer ended up in two films that weren’t erotic or gung ho action flicks. Mysteries/Pastorale 1943 – Rutger Hauer/Sylvia Kristel Double Feature has them both in two serious films aimed at the art house. Mysteries is based on a novel by Nobel Prize winner Knut Hamsun. Pastorale 1943 is World War II drama.

Mysteries (103 minutes) has Johan Nagel (Rutger Hauer) arrive at a seaside town that has a lot going on. He’s a striking figure in a fur coat and a corduroy three piece suit. The Midget (Time Bandits‘ David Rappaport) is being bullied at the bar by the local cop. This stops when Nagel steps between them. The visitor and the Midget (that is the character’s name in the film so don’t complain) become pals. When passing a grave yard, Nagel spots both Dany Kielland (Sylvia Kristel) and Kamma (A Zed & Two Noughts‘ Andrea Ferreol) at a funeral. He wants to get to know these ladies. Nagel and Dany strip down and hook up in a rather earthy bedroom scene. Nagel is an insatiable man. He later also wants to spend a bit of time with the older Martha Gude (The Knack… and How to Get It‘s Rita Tushingham). As much as there are strange mysteries in the town, the stranger is an even greater mystery. Mysteries is the kind of movie you crave to see when you went to the your local art house in the 1978.

Pastorale 1943 (128 minutes) opens up with a narrator reminding us that while there were Dutch who fought back against the Nazis, there were others that didn’t. This is a film about those who couldn’t be so heroic because they trusted the wrong people. Turns out there were quite a few Dutch citizens who didn’t mind being rats for the Germans. The film has a group of Dutch resistors looking to kill a person they think has been giving the Germans information on people in hiding. They seem a bit inept in knowing how to pull off such a mission. They weren’t hired killers before the invasion. Plus they have to worry about other rats around them. Can they pull off their mission? Neither Kristel or Hauer dominate the screen time. They play characters that have an impact on the film. Sylvia Kristel is a English teacher who gets tangled in collecting information about the Germans’ latest project. Rutger Hauer in a twist wears the uniform of an SS officer. He dominates the final minutes of the film in intimidating fashion. While neither star in the film, the movie is intense so you don’t feel cheated.

Mysteries & Pastorale 1943 (Rutger Hauer/Sylvia Kristel Double Feature) has the acting duo doing their best in two Dutch films. Mysteries has the two actors playing against each other in a mysterious romance. While they do not share any scenes in Pastorale 1943, it’s a powerful film that deals with what normal people do after a neighboring country invades. You can tell that both actors understood the importance of the film since they were willing to perform smaller roles to be a part of it. The story is that Sylvia Kristel didn’t even take a paycheck since she knew the producers couldn’t afford her. Mysteries & Pastorale 1943 is a fine double feature involving my favorite two Dutch actors.

The Video for both films is 1.66:1 anamorphic. The 1080p transfers look fine. Mysteries captures this warm patina to the imagery. The Audio is LPCM 2.0 Mono and DTS-HD MA 2.0 mono in Dutch. Both movies are subtitled in English.

Mysteries:

Two Audio Commentaries by Jeremy Richey and Peter Verstraten go into the cast and crew. Jeremy reads a few accounts from people working on the film. The shoot was not easy with the bitter and damp nature of the location. Days went to 12 hours.

Interviews with Rutger Hauer, Sylvia Kristel and Paul de Lussanet (6:27) is a vintage promotional film. There’s talk of them shooting on the Isle of Man. The interviewer has to bring up Emmanuelle to Kristel although she points out how the character is different.

Poster & Photo Gallery has 60 images of the posters, lobby cards (some signed by Rutger), press photos, and behind the scenes pics. There’s a great shot from the premiere party of the cast and director.

Mysteries Theatrical Trailer (2:33) talks of the mysteries happening around the town.

PASTORALE 1943:

Audio Commentary by Peter Verstraten has him talk about the crew, cast and context of the film. He talks about Wim Verstappen’s life and how he co-founded Scorpio Films. This was the first film made after Scorpio went bankrupt.

Interview with Sylvia Kristel (11:02) has her discuss how people think she’s really like Emmanuelle and always on the prowl. She talks about her movie career so far. There is a photo of her and Ian McShane since the two dated for a few years.

Interviews Sylvia Kristel and Derek de Lint (7:35) has her talk about how she was cast in the film. Derek talks about how he feels about thing after making the movie.

Poster & Photo Gallery has 74 images of press photos, behind the scenes pics and the poster.

Pastorale Promo (0:40) is the teaser. Sylvia Kristel and Rutger Hauer get top billing.

Pastorale 1943 Theatrical Trailer (2:02) sets up the intrigue of Holland being occupied by the Germans and those who wanted to fight back.

Cult Epics present Mysteries & Pastorale 1943 (Rutger Hauer/Sylvia Kristel Double Feature). Directed by Paul de Lussanet & Wim Verstappen Screenplays by Paul de Lussanet & Wim Verstappen. Starring Rutger Hauer, Sylvia Kristel, David Rappaport, Rita Tushingham, Frederik de Groot, Leen Jongewaard, Sacco van der Made, Liane Saalborn & Bram van der Vlugt van Dale. Boxset Contents: 2 movies on 2 Blu-ray Discs. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: June 24, 2025.