Blu-ray Review: Grave of Fireflies

We’ve been conditioned over the decades to believe that there’s something safe about animated movies. Teachers looking to burn class time will often toss an animated movie onto the classroom TV if they want a two hour break. What parent is going to complain if the kids see a Disney or a Minion flick? What could disturb the little ones? Teachers and even parents are willing to show a Studio Ghibli film to the little ones so they can sneak away. Kid are easily glued to the screen for My Neighbor Totoro and Kiki’s Delivery Service. But there are animated films made by Studio Ghibli that aren’t babysitters. Grave of Fireflies is an exquisite and heartbreaking masterpiece from director Isao Takahata. This not a film that you put on for your kids and walk away.

The movie opens with the ending. No need to give away the big reveal. The story flashes back to a few months earlier. These are the final months of World War II. Fourteen year old Seita and his four year old sister Setsuko barely survive the bombing of Kobe by U.S. Air Forces. Seita discovers their home has been wiped out by the assault and their mother didn’t survive the blasts. He hides this fact from his sister as they seek refuge with their aunt. Things are getting tough in the city as the price of food soars. The aunt isn’t too delighted at having to feed two more mouths especially after they’ve burned through anything of value that their mom left behind. This leads to a lot of tension as society is breaking down around them. Things get so bad with the aunt that the two children move into a bomb shelter as the war rages down from above. They get a little break for the despair when fireflies blink around their new home. Trouble is they can’t eat fireflies. Seita turns to a life of crime to find rice for their pot. Can a teenage boy and his little sister really survive in such a collapsing world?

Grave of the Fireflies is one emotional gut punch after another on the screen. There is no real shelter for Seita and Setsuko. The bombers are tearing up the city. The food supply getting scarce makes things even more desperate. This is not some plucky tale about kids thriving in the middle of a warzone. We don’t get a happy musical moment. They suffer hard in Kobe. Seita does his best to protect his sister including not letting her know about what happened to their mother. What’s astounding is how the animation from Isao Takahata and his crew brings out the emotions in the characters. I found myself feeling so stressed for the siblings. You sense that Seita is doing his best, but is truly over his head in such an environment. Even though Isao Takahata lets us know how the film ends at the start, he delivers the final act with such a poignant beauty that you still feel it fully. This is not a babysitter movie. Grave of the Fireflies is a powerful masterpiece about human suffering.

The Video is 1.85:1 anamorphic. The 1080p transfer brings out the horror of Kobe bombing. The Audio is Japanese DTS-HD MA 2.0. There are actually two English dubs. One is from 1998 while the other was recorded in 2012. Both are DTS-HD MA 2.0 stereo. The subtitles are in English, Spanish and French.

DVD with many of the bonus features.

Feature-Length Storyboards (88:32) is the entire film in storyboard form with the finished audio.

Deleted Scene Storyboards for Scene 1 (1:52) and Scene 2 (0:38).

Interview with Director Isao Takahata (17:48) has him talk about creating a story out of a novel that was bleak. This was a project that progressed fast because they had a release date before he started pre production of the storyboards. He was basically told by Hayao Miyazaki to start or he might not get another chance. There is talk about his own childhood during this era. Takahata was almost 10 when the war ended.

Interview with Roger Ebert (12:17) has the movie critic legend talk about being brought to tears by an animated film like Grave of Fireflies. He gets into how this film wouldn’t have the emotional impact if it was made live action. This was recorded on the set of Ebert & Roeper.

Joint Project Promotional Video (15:19) has both Grave of the Fireflies and My Neighbor Totoro being launched. We see both Isao Takahata and Hayao Miyazaki from the ’80s. Author Akiyuki Nosaka talks about trusting his story to be adapted into an animated film. It’s two different vibes between the films.

Image Galleries includes Background Art (63:45), Background Designs (4:52), Behind the Scenes (4:47), Character/Color Design (10:02), Concept Art (9:32), Image Board (15:02) and Location Scouting (8:52).

Teasers & Trailers (2:41) includes two theatrical announcements for both Grave and My Neighbor and a theatrical preview.

Limited edition slipcover is available for the first pressing.

Shout! Studios and GKIDS present Grave of Fireflies. Directed by Isao Takahata. Screenplay by Isao Takahata. Starring the voices of J. Robert Spencer, Corinne Orr, Amy Jones, Tsutomu Tatsumi, Ayano Shiraishi, Yoshiko Shinohara, Akemi Yamaguchi & Kôzô Hashida. Running Time: 89 minutes. Rating: Not Rated. Release Date: July 8, 2025.

There is also a Steelbook Edition.