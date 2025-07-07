The Weekly Round-Up #813

I’ve got a lot of catching up still to do, but it feels good to have a normal-sized column again, even if all the comics are almost two months old. I’ll get there…

Best Comic of My Week:

Exquisite Corpses #1 – I knew going in that I was going to like this new series by James Tynion IV and Michael Walsh (who is drawing the series; I’m starting to think of him as a writer more than an artist). Tynion has been killing it with his creator-owned books this last decade, and Walsh is a reliable and expressive artist. This first issue is extra-long, and introduces us to a lot of characters and a strange situation, but it never felt like the comic was having to put in work to keep me interested. There are thirteen families who secretly run America, and every year, on Hallowe’en, they pick a small town where each family has a hired killer take out the other family’s killers, until there is one left; that family then is in charge of America for a year. We get a glimpse of these families, and are introduced to their killers, but most of the issue is given over to bringing us up to speed on some of the residents of the town. There’s a nice high school couple, one of whom offers to babysit for a neighbour who has to work on her day off for her egoistic boss. There’s a gas station attendant who appears to already know about the Thirteen, because of the underground podcasts he listens to, and there’s an altruistic paramedic. This book is a blend of Lazarus, the Mad Cave series Nature’s Labyrinth, and a dozen similar stories, but Tynion has put his own spin on it. I’m excited to read more.

Quick Takes:

Absolute Batman #8 – Jason Aaron is using this two-part arc, guest drawn by Marcos Martin, to help build out more of the Batman corner of the Absolute Universe, as we get a better notion of what Ark M is, and how deeply people are working against the citizens of Gotham. It looks like Aaron has a longer story to tell, which is good news, as I want the Absolute line to stick around for a while (DC has a history of shooting themselves in the foot on things like this). I’m always so happy to see new Martin art, too, so this issue was a treat!

Aquaman #5 – Arthur continues to search for his wife in this other-dimensional land, and adds Captain Nemo to his growing cast of supporting characters. I’m sure someone has done an Aquaman and Captain Nemo story before this, but DC history is shaky so I guess this is a new idea? Anyway, I like how Jeremy Adams writes this book, and am a fan of John Timms’s art.

Batgirl #7 – Shifting focus for this second arc, writer Tate Brombal reveals the origin story of Lady Shiva. I’m not sure that her story has ever been told with this much detail before, and while it falls along somewhat predictable lines, it’s very good. Shiva and her sister were taken in by a Himalayan village after their parents were killed, and trained in the martial arts, but when they caught the eye of the ninja-filled gang that oppressed the town, they learned more about their family and past. It’s good stuff, and looks great thanks to guest artist Isaac Goodheart. I’m glad I started to read this series.

Batman and Robin #21 – The Momento case is starting to drag on a little long here, but as Batman frantically searches for the missing Robin, we get a lot closer to learning the identity of the Momento killer, and his connection to Bruce’s past. This will read really well in trade once the story is finished.

Birds of Prey #21 – Whoever it is that’s after the team (we see them, but I’m not all that sure who they are), they’ve been very effective in splitting them up and picking them off. This is an action filled issue, with terrific art by Sami Bahri, that has the team on their heels throughout. Kelly Thompson has really made this into a solid title.

Green Lantern Corps #4 – I’m really enjoying the ensemble nature of this book. Guy is told to let a recruit Green Lantern shadow him on his mission to track down Starbreaker, while Baz takes Keli to the same place in an attempt to further bond with her. Jeremy Adams and Morgan Hampton collaborate well on the writing, and the art, by Amancay Nahuelpan and V Ken Marion is nice. This book is a good read, and the type of thing that has been lacking in recent years.

Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 – It’s so nice to see Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley reunite for a new miniseries, featuring Battle Beast, one of the most memorable side characters from their Invincible. We learn a bit of Battle Beast’s origin (it’s kind of like Lobo’s), and watch as he travels the galaxy looking for a threat powerful enough to defeat him. He finds a gigantic regenerating individual who has been imprisoned for ages, frees him, and then fights him. It’s not a spoiler to say that he wins, since we know that Battle Beast is looking to get killed and that there are five issues to go in this series. I’ve missed Ottley’s art and the easy way he and Kirkman collaborate; this is a great summer series.

JSA #7 – After Wildcat’s funeral, the team is in a bit of a precarious place. The Justice League is sending signals that they don’t think they can manage their current predicament on their own, much of the team is still missing, and interpersonal conflicts are building. Jeff Lemire threw us into the middle of things from the first issue, and is keeping up the pace, while managing to work in lots of character moments. This is a good series.

Justice League: The Atom Project #5 – I hadn’t really expected this miniseries, which has focused on a side problem of the Justice League’s, to entwine itself with the main title, and their fight with Inferno, the eco-terrorists that have turned out to have surprising identities. A couple of the members of Inferno want Captain Atom, especially after he starts to fight with General Eiling and the American military. This story is coming together nicely, and while this book has moved slowly, I like how it’s been plotted. I’m always happy to see Mike Perkins draw some classic characters, too.

Nullhunter #4 – My comics shop was somehow unable to get a copy of this issue for me, but I found it during a recent trip to another city and finally get to start catching up on this interesting science fiction reworking of the story of the labours of Heracles. Michael Walsh has done a good job reinventing this familiar story, and artist Gustaffo Vargas is incredible. This issue has our hero tracking down ‘the Boar’, who is the leader of a group of rogues. This book is dark and violent, and pretty enjoyable. I’m glad I finally get to read the issues that have been stacking up.

One World Under Doom #4 – I’ve come to expect a certain amount of plotting shenanigans in Ryan North’s writing; his Fantastic Four often turns on a scientific fact or discovery, but this issue is an all-out fight between Doom and Dormammu, and it’s great. Doom is up against a much more powerful foe, but in typical Doom fashion, he refuses to acknowledge that. RB Silva’s art captures the stakes and the scope of this battle really well. It’s bothered me how so many other Marvel titles are not really acknowledging Doom’s control of the Earth, but this event is still pretty enjoyable.

Phantom Road #12 – We continue to see what happened to Teresa’s father in the 90s, and along the way, we get to learn a lot about what’s really going on in this book, including who the ‘big bad’ of the series probably really is. Jeff Lemire and Gabriel Hernandez Walta are telling a strange story in this comic, and I like it a lot.

Phoenix #11 – A new story arc starts with Jean trying to figure out how her long-dead sister has been able to contact her telepathically. Scott, telepathically, recommends a trip to the White Hot Room (and we get confirmation that New Krakoa hasn’t been completely forgotten), and Jean finds her, but that leads to a lot more questions, and a Cable cameo. I’m still not sold on this book, almost a year into its existence, because I still don’t really feel like Stephanie Phillips has a handle on Jean’s character or purpose. The artist, Roi Mercado, is a perfect example of current Marvel house style; there’s nothing wrong with his art, but it doesn’t stand out either.

Resurrection Man: Quantum Karma #2 – Ram V’s exploration of the Resurrection Man continues to intrigue me. He’s using this book to show both the character’s earliest days, in the Second World War, his introduction to the world of heroes in the 80s, and his current state some decades into the future, when he is in conversation with Destiny. This book reads like a lot of V’s other books; it’s a little slow moving and contemplative, and that works really well for it. Anand RK’s art is spectacular, and I’m thankful for the single page by the recently departed Butch Guice, who is tied to this character. This is shaping up to be a solid miniseries.

Secret Six #3 – This is such an improbable book that it’s kind of more fun to read. The ‘Six’ infiltrate a DC nightclub which is a front for Checkmate’s latest iteration. They’re trying to find out the location of Amanda Waller, but it gives them a chance to talk some more about how untrustworthy Dreamer is. The characters that aren’t working here are Catman and Deadshot – I’m not sure why Lawton is being written as a redneck, when he was Gotham elite before turning to crime. Anyway, this book is weird, but there’s some appeal to that.

The Sickness #7 – This series continues to baffle me. Lonnie Nadler and Jenna Cha are telling a horror story spread across three decades and three different sets of characters, and it makes things a little hard to follow at times. This issue as Dr. Brooks getting closer to figuring out how the hallucinations people keep seeing are linked to a virus, but he’s the only one who thinks his research has merit. Daniel continues to fall prey to his hallucinations, while Mary’s story kind of eludes me still. This is a really interesting book, and Cha’s art is very creepy and often disturbing.

Star Wars #1 – I’d been looking forward to seeing how Marvel was going to chronicle the post-Return of the Jedi era in its comics, and while I didn’t like the Battle of Jakku event, I was willing to give them another shot, especially once I learned that Phil Noto is the artist on this series. The Republic is struggling to make trade agreements with the planets of the Fenril Sector, and while Leia’s attempts to negotiate fall apart, Luke and Rynn (I’m still not sure who she is, really) fight pirates with a Star Destroyer. Oh, and Han goes to help Beilert Valance with a problem that is probably going to be connected to everything else. You can’t fault Alex Segura for having a lot of ideas for this book, but the execution is still kind of stiff and oddly plotted out. I’m hoping he continues to improve as a writer (did I mention that I didn’t like the Battle of Jakku?), as I want to read more Star Wars comics.

Transformers #20 – Now that Megatron is back and running the Decepticons again, we see just how brutal a leader he is, as he deals with Astrotrain and Starscream. Optimus Prime knows that he’ll be coming for them, so he starts to prepare, but also to confront the darkness in his own soul and how it is impacting his own leadership. This book continues to impress, as Daniel Warren Johnson continues to build some of these characters and their personalities (while leaving others as basic blank slates).

Ultimate Wolverine #5 – I like that in the Ultimate Universe, Victor Creed is on the side of the people trying to protect young mutants (namely, Artie and Leech). Logan, who he used to be friends with, turns up, and they get into a vicious fight which allows us the chance to finally see Logan’s face. I like how Chris Condon has been writing this series, and I’m really impressed with Alex Lins’s guest art. I wish he was the regular artist on this book.

Uncanny X-Men #14 – We learn why we’ve been introduced to Henrietta, a ‘mutate’ from a century before the current day, as the kids continue to venture into the improbable underground cemetery guarded by Man-Thing. At the same time, the adults get into it with Gambit’s new dragon friend. Gail Simone has a few storylines running here, and while I like the longer approach being taken, it all comes off as a little disjointed. How long does it take a dragon to fly from the Savage Land to Louisiana anyway? That part was a bit unclear. I like this book, but I think the adjectiveless X-Men is securing its spot as my favourite.

West Coast Avengers #7 – Wonder Man comes to confront Killer Watt over his use of his name, while another Ultron turns up and attacks the church/cult the “peaceful” Ultron was building; the team’s Ultron is missing through all of this. This book is odd and weirdly paced, but I am enjoying it.

Wolverine #9 – I don’t love the fact that Saladin Ahmed is revisiting some of the story particulars from Origin, and is dangling the notion that Logan’s mother might still be alive. He’s heading to his childhood home to find out, but there’s a rather lengthy stop by Department H, before he finds himself fighting a pair of Marauders from back in the Mutant Massacre era. The pacing of this issue felt off, and while I like Javier Pina’s art a lot, I wasn’t terribly gripped by this comic.

W0rldtr33 #14 – With this issue, James Tynion IV jumps the story almost twenty-five years into the future, after the Undernet has taken over. We see Ellison, who is surviving on his own, as he is found by some teenagers who quote TV shows they would have never had the chance to watch. They lead Ellison to another surviving cast member of the series, and this book, which has always been intriguing and compelling, gets even more so. Tynion is a writer who should be getting way more praise and recognition for his excellent creator-owned work. Fernando Blanco’s art goes a long way towards making this series work too.

X-Factor #10 – At the end of this series, I’m not sure that I ever got the point of it. To that end, I’m not sure that writer Mark Russell and his editorial team really knew what they were going for either. It’s like they were attempting to recapture the feeling of the first X-Force/X-Statix run by Milligan and Allred, but with a lot less focus. It was never too clear who the ‘heroes’ of this book were supposed to be, but beyond that, the characterizations of established characters, like Havok, Angel, Polaris, Fury, and Dr. Reyes all felt wrong compared to the bulk of their other appearances. Pyro was kind of okay, I guess. The new characters were too jokey for me. I think this book became a good example of what didn’t work in the From The Ashes era; in its rush to distance itself from the Krakoan Era, Marvel didn’t really know what direction to take, and has allowed all these individual titles to strike out on their own with no real coordination. This one was a bad call, and now I’m sure we’re not going to see some of these characters for a while, if ever again (I’m talking about Granny Smite here).

In Memoriam

Jim Shooter – As a child of the 80s, Jim Shooter holds an oversized place in my comics-reading life. I started pretty much only reading Marvel comics during his tenure as editor-in-chief, and had a vague understanding that he essentially ran the company, at least as far as I was concerned. His work on Secret Wars made a big impression on me, as it helped open doors to titles I wasn’t reading. His work on Secret Wars II started my disdain of big events. I remember being confused by the announcement of the New Universe, as I first thought they were going to be shutting down the mainline Marvel Universe in favour of these new books. As I got older, I started to understand his role in the company better, and also maybe started to realize that he was a bit of a controversial figure. At the same time, after he left Marvel, quality quickly declined across the line. I followed him to Valiant, where I remember really enjoying the books, even if all of the ones not drawn by Barry Windsor-Smith felt stiff to me. I remember Shooter championing his new artist, David Lapham, comparing him to Frank Miller, which I did not understand until Lapham started creating Stray Bullets. I also followed Shooter to Defiant, but those books did not click with me. There is no denying that Shooter was one of the most important people in the comics industry in the latter part of the 20th century, and that his influence continues in many ways. I remember enjoying his blog a decade or so ago, as he was sharing his side of some of the politics and disputes in the Marvel bullpen. Every comment or obituary I’ve read this week has talked about how ‘complicated’ Shooter was, but I remember him being kind to me when I met him as a pre-teen, and I will always appreciate his body of work. My condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and fans.