Ghost in The Shell: SAC_2045 Season 2 arrives on Blu-ray in September

Ghost in The Shell: SAC_2045 Season 2 is coming out on Blu-ray in September. The popular anime series based on the iconic animated movie Ghost In the Shell will be receiving a special Collector’s Edition set with a tons of bonus features. Here’s the press release from Shout! Factory with all the details:

GHOST IN THE SHELL: SAC_2045 SEASON 2

HITS NORTH AMERICAN HOME ENTERTAINMENT SHELVES IN AN EXTENSIVE 2-DISC BLU-RAY™ COLLECTOR’S EDITION ON SEPTEMBER 16, 2025

FEATURING THE COMPLETE SECOND SEASON, A 100-PAGE ARTBOOK, 4 ART CARDS AND MORE!

Return to the near-future world as Ghost in The Shell: SAC_2045 Season 2, of the popular cyberpunk anime series makes its North American Blu-Ray™ debut in select e–commerce stores from Anime Limited, distributed by Shout! Studios. The limited edition set will be a must-have for fans of the iconic franchise, presenting the never-ending cybercrimes and global threat combatted by Major Motoko Kusanagi and Section 9 to viewers in a stunning slipcase housing a comprehensive set with art illustrations and a bevy of bonus features.

From series director Kenji Kamiyama and studio Production I.G, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Season 2 picks up right where the first season’s cliffhanger left off, in a battle between Section 9 and the posthumans in a threat against humanity. Originally based on the 1980s manga Ghost in the Shell by Masamune Shirow, this spin-off anime is the latest revisit to the long-running series as Stand Alone Complex 2045 brings viewers to the popular franchise now set in a future with super-advanced technology and in full CG animation.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Season 2 treats fans to all 12 episodes of the second season in a 2-disc Blu-Ray™ collection in Japanese language with English subtitles, and features eye-catching collectibles including a stunning 100 page artbook with ending illustration art, character, background and merch design work, lighting boards and an illustration gallery. The set will also include 4 character art cards and a 11.7 x 16.5” folded poster, as well as insightful bonus features. Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Season 2 is available for pre-order now at ShoutFactory.com and select participating online stores.

GHOST IN THE SHELL: SAC 2045 Season 2 | Synopsis

The year is 2045. As a result of the Global Simultaneous Default, an economic disaster that shook every country on Earth to its foundations, as well as the explosive evolution of artificial intelligence, the world has plunged into the Sustainable War, a planned war that can be continued indefinitely. In this near future, the decline has not yet become bad enough that people can sense in their daily lives the risk to human survival posed by A.l.

To combat cybercrimes by the Posthumans, a new breed of human being that has suddenly arisen, Public Security Section 9, led by the fully prosthetic cyborg Kusanagi Motoko, makes its way to Tokyo, which was reduced to ruins in a previous war. What they find there are a refugee group that calls itself “N” and a hostile American Special Forces unit. As the risk of nuclear war set off by a hijacked submarine grows ever greater, the three-way battle between Public Security Section 9, America, and the Posthumans intensifies.

Bonus Content for GHOST IN THE SHELL: SAC_2045 Season 2

● 100 page artbook

● 4 Art Cards

● 11.7″ x 16.5″ poster

● Behind the scenes

● CG Breakdown

● Clean Opening

● Clean Ending

● Teaser trailer

● Trailer