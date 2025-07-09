Detonation! Violent Riders with Sonny Chiba arrives on Blu-ray on July 22

While we imagine the biker film is exclusively American, it turns out they made quite a few in Japan. This makes sense since Japan exports motorcycles to America. Detonation! Violent Riders is about a motorcycle mechanic with big dreams for a racing career. However he has to survive the gangs in his area and a few ladies to make it to the track. Things get more risky since one of the ladies has Sonny Chiba (The Street Fighter) as a brother and he doesn’t want to date anyone on two wheels. The film is directed by Teruo Ishii who made so many great cult films. Here’s the press release from 88 Films:

7/22/25

On July 22nd, 88 Films proudly presents the North American Blu-ray debut of the Japanese motorcycle cult classic, Detonation! Violent Riders, in a limited edition featuring a high-definition transfer packed with bonus content.

Iwaki (Kôichi Iwaki, The Doberman Cop) is a motorcycle mechanic with a fierce dream to become a professional racer. He gets a bit distracted when he falls for the lovely Michiko (Tomoko Ai, Terror of Mechagodzilla). While she is sweet, her brother Tsugami (Sonny Chiba, The Streetfighter, Kill Bill: Vol. 1& 2) has a bit of a temper and does not approve of her dating Iwaki. Making things worse is the leader of the outlaw Red Rose Gang (Yusuke Natsu, Stray Cat Rock: Wild Jumbo), who also has his eyes on Michiko. Iwaki might be stomped into a speed bump before he gets a chance to take a checkered flag. Detonation! Violent Riders was directed by the legendary Teruo Ishii (Horrors of Malformed Men, Shogun’s Joy of Torture).

The Limited Edition Blu-ray’s special features include an individually numbered OBI Strip, a limited edition booklet, an audio commentary by Ashley Darrow and Jonathan Greenaway of The Horror Vanguard podcast, a brand new video essay by Nathan Stuart, a trailer, and a still gallery.

