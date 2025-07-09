Detonation! Violent Riders with Sonny Chiba arrives on Blu-ray on July 22

Joe Corey

Disc Announcements, News

While we imagine the biker film is exclusively American, it turns out they made quite a few in Japan. This makes sense since Japan exports motorcycles to America. Detonation! Violent Riders is about a motorcycle mechanic with big dreams for a racing career. However he has to survive the gangs in his area and a few ladies to make it to the track. Things get more risky since one of the ladies has Sonny Chiba (The Street Fighter) as a brother and he doesn’t want to date anyone on two wheels. The film is directed by Teruo Ishii who made so many great cult films. Here’s the press release from 88 Films:

Image

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

88 Films Announces the North American 

Blu-ray Premier of 

Detonation! Violent Riders 

Sonny Chiba Brings his Explosive Two-Fisted Action
to a Biker-Gang Cult Classic  

[Blu-ray]

7/22/25

Image

On July 22nd, 88 Films proudly presents the North American Blu-ray debut of the Japanese motorcycle cult classic, Detonation! Violent Riders, in a limited edition featuring a high-definition transfer packed with bonus content. 

Iwaki (Kôichi IwakiThe Doberman Cop) is a motorcycle mechanic with a fierce dream to become a professional racer. He gets a bit distracted when he falls for the lovely Michiko (Tomoko AiTerror of Mechagodzilla). While she is sweet, her brother Tsugami (Sonny ChibaThe StreetfighterKill Bill: Vol. 1& 2) has a bit of a temper and does not approve of her dating Iwaki. Making things worse is the leader of the outlaw Red Rose Gang (Yusuke NatsuStray Cat Rock: Wild Jumbo), who also has his eyes on Michiko. Iwaki might be stomped into a speed bump before he gets a chance to take a checkered flag. Detonation! Violent Riders was directed by the legendary Teruo Ishii (Horrors of Malformed MenShogun’s Joy of Torture).  

The Limited Edition Blu-ray’s special features include an individually numbered OBI Strip, a limited edition booklet, an audio commentary by Ashley Darrow and Jonathan Greenaway of The Horror Vanguard podcast, a brand new video essay by Nathan Stuart, a trailer, and a still gallery. 

Watch the trailer here:

About Joe Corey

About Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
Inside Pulse Reverse Logo A

Woman With Phone Pop Art Style Vector