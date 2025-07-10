Blaxploitation Classics Vol. 2 arrives in August with more Pam Grier in 4K UHD

The Blaxploitation Era in the early ’70s was a remarkable time as moviegoers discovered new stars including Jim Brown, Fred Williamson and Pam Grier. Shout! Studios is releasing Blaxploitation Classics Vol. 2 in August that will let you see them being badass in 4K UHD. The Six films in the collection are essential viewers who want to appreciate the magical time. Foxy Brown is the sort of sequel to Pam Grier’s breakout hit Coffy. She’s back and ready to beat down anyone that gets in her way. She’s also back in the set with Friday Foster. The movie is based on a comic strip about an investigative newspaper reporter. Pam Grier deserves a Pulitzer for exposing this scandal. She has a smaller part in Bucktown. This is all about Fred Williamson coming home and not allowing himself to be victimized by The Man. Cotton Comes to Harlem is a gem of the era. Godfrey Cambridge and Raymond St. Jacques are two detectives with a high profile case in Harlem. Finally there’s two films starring football and lacrosse legend Jim Brown as Slaughter. Slaughter has him taking on Rip Torn and Stella Stevens. Slaughter’s Big Rip-Off makes Ed McMahon more sinister than being Johnny Carson’s sidekick on The Tonight Show. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios with all the details and bonus features:

Los Angeles, CA – BIGGER AND BADDER! … Over 50 years since the Blaxploitation subgenre dominated the 1970s film scene, Shout! Studios is excited to release even more hallmarks of the genre in 4K Ultra High Definition for the first time with Blaxploitation Classics Vol. 2, available August 19th through the Shout! Select line. This new collection, a follow up to the spring release of Blaxploitation Classics Vol. 1, includes the colorful and campy megahits Foxy Brown, Friday Foster, Cotton Comes To Harlem, Bucktown, Slaughter and Slaughter’s Big Rip-Off.

This gritty, glamorous and gun-slinging collection comes in a 12-disc set containing newly restored 4K scans from the original camera negative, making these films shine like never before. The box set also packs a multitude of bonus features, including the new “The Cost To Be The Boss” The Blaxploitation Films Of A.I.P., Part Two, an in-depth documentary featuring new and archival interviews with Blaxploitation film producers and historians.

The iconic Blaxploitation-dominated film era celebrated over-the-top action, comedy and fashion in culturally rich filmmaking, and brought Black filmmakers, stories and foxy prowess to spotlights of historically significant heights. Film collectors and fans celebrating the genre can pre-order their set now on ShoutFactory.com, and receive an exclusive 18”x24” double-sided poster featuring the original Foxy Brown (1974) theatrical poster on one side, and all six theatrical posters for the films on the reverse side when they order online.

Blaxploitation Classics Vol. 2 | Synopsis

It’s time to hit the streets again with the explosive second volume of Shout Factory’s Blaxploitation Classics! These six high-impact action movies shed further light on the ’70s subgenre whose themes and stars still burn brightly today. Feast your eyes on fiery performances from Pam Grier, Jim Brown, Fred Williamson, Yaphet Kotto, and Godfrey Cambridge as well as unforgettable supporting turns from Eartha Kitt, Redd Foxx, Ed McMahon, Jim Backus, and Cameron Mitchell. Shout Select is once again proud to present a special selection of these highly influential and entertaining films on both Blu-ray and 4K Ultra High Definition.

FOXY BROWN

The legendary Pam Grier is pure unadulterated cool in the electrifying revenge thriller, Foxy Brown. Foxy has found her soulmate in an undercover narcotics investigator – but when he’s brutally murdered, she swears vengeance against the crime ring responsible. Posing as a call girl to gain access to the criminals, Foxy discovers just how high the corruption goes – igniting a blistering war that takes her from the city streets to a remote drug lab to a mid-air battle behind the controls of a plane! But the most startling confrontations are yet to come, as Foxy plots her ultimate scheme to bring down her boyfriend’s killers once and for all.

DISC ONE: FOXY BROWN (1974 – 4K UHD):

NEW 4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative

Presented In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

Audio Commentary With Director Jack Hill

DISC TWO: FOXY BROWN (1974 – BLU-RAY):

NEW 4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

Audio Commentary With Director Jack Hill

“From Black And White To Blaxploitation” – An Interview With Actor Sid Haig

“A Not So Minor Influence” – An Interview With Actor Bob Minor

“Back To Black” – An Interview With Actors Fred Williamson, Austin Stoker, And Rosanne Katon

Theatrical Trailer

Image Gallery

FRIDAY FOSTER

The Final Boss of Blaxploitation Cinema, Pam Grier, leads an incredible cast, including Yaphet Kotto (Live And Let Die), Eartha Kitt (The Emperor’s New Groove), Carl Weathers (Rocky), Scatman Crothers (The Shining), Ted Lange (The Love Boat), Jim Backus (Gilligan’s Island), and Godfrey Cambridge (Cotton Comes To Harlem) in this ultra-hip action classic.

When photographer Friday Foster (Grier) uncovers a white supremacist plot to assassinate the country’s top black leaders, she and her free-wheeling, trouble-dealing P.I. friend Hawkins (Kotto) go on a mission to stomp the killers’ scheme. From the backstage murders at an oh-so-seventies fashion show to a pedal-to-the-metal car chase in a hearse, Friday will do whatever it takes to expose the corruption – but this time, she won’t be shooting with just a camera.

DISC THREE: FRIDAY FOSTER (1975 – 4K UHD):

NEW 4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative

Presented In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

DISC FOUR: FRIDAY FOSTER (1975 – BLU-RAY):

NEW 4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

Theatrical Trailer

Image Gallery

COTTON COMES TO HARLEM

Detectives ‘Grave Digger’ Jones (Godfrey Cambridge, Watermelon Man) and ‘Coffin Ed’ Johnson (Raymond St. Jacques, The Green Berets) are on the case and in everyone’s face when they investigate the crooked Reverend Deke O’Malley (Calvin Lockhart, Uptown Saturday Night). But when $87,000 of O’Malley’s freshly laundered cash gets stashed in a bale of cotton, Grave Digger and Coffin find they’re not the only dudes with an interest in cotton futures! Trailing the bale all over Harlem, they come up against the mob, the cops, and more in an all-out dash for the cash.

DISC FIVE: COTTON COMES TO HARLEM (1970 – 4K UHD):

NEW 4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative

Presented In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

DISC SIX: COTTON COMES TO HARLEM (1970 – BLU-RAY):

NEW 4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

Theatrical Trailer

BUCKTOWN

It’s a match made in Soul Cinema Heaven when Fred Williamson (Black Caesar) and Pam Grier (Jackie Brown) team up to heat up the streets – and the sheets – in this action-packed flick about a city ripped apart by prejudice and greed.

Duke Johnson (Williamson) arrives in Bucktown to bury his murdered brother. Taking over his brother’s bar, he crosses paths with a foxy local woman (Grier) and runs afoul of the local police force, who are as corrupt as they come. Proving he can’t be pushed, Johnson calls in his friends from the big city to help him set things straight. But when the smoke clears, Johnson discovers that his vicious cohorts are just as bad as the bigoted cops they took down – and now he must rid Bucktown of his violent friends … by any means necessary!

DISC SEVEN: BUCKTOWN (1975 – 4K UHD):

NEW 4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative

Presented In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

DISC EIGHT: BUCKTOWN (1975 – BLU-RAY):

NEW 4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

Theatrical Trailer

SLAUGHTER

The great Jim Brown is cleaning up the streets one mobster at a time in Slaughter! A former Green Beret, Slaughter (Brown) sets out to get the mafia man who blew up his folks’ car … with them still in it! But when he blows up a planeload of mob henchmen, he finds himself the pawn of the feds who were also on their trail. Ordered to tail the gangsters to South America, Slaughter uses any means possible to get his man!

Stella Stevens (The Poseidon Adventure), Rip Torn (Freddy Got Fingered), and Cameron Mitchell (Deadly Prey) co-star in this thrill-a-minute actioner. Get ready for the Slaughter!

DISC NINE: SLAUGHTER (1972 – 4K UHD):

NEW 4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative

Presented In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

DISC TEN: SLAUGHTER (1972 – BLU-RAY):

NEW 4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

Theatrical Trailer

SLAUGHTER’S BIG RIP-OFF

Slaughter is back – and the mob’s out to get him! Jim Brown (The Dirty Dozen, Mars Attacks!) returns as the ex-Green Beret who takes on the job of scorching the mob in this spectacular action flick!

When a gunman tries to take down Slaughter, he knows his battle with the mob – and corrupt cops – is far from over. Helped by an honest detective and a pimp with a heart of gold, Slaughter goes on a mission to expose every politician and policeman on the take. But getting the incriminating list of names won’t be easy. It’s in the safe of the big man himself (Ed McMahon, The Tonight Show), and he’ll do anything to keep it out of Slaughter’s hands!

DISC ELEVEN: SLAUGHTER’S BIG RIP-OFF (1973 – 4K UHD):

NEW 4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative

Presented In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

DISC TWELVE: SLAUGHTER’S BIG RIP-OFF (1973 – BLU-RAY):