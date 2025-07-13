Blu-ray Review: Detonation! Violent Riders (Limited Edition)

Movies about motorcycle gangs seem to be innately American as outlaws rev up their Harley Davidson bikes and hit the highways. The genre dominated the drive in marquees with The Wild One, The Wild Angels, Easy Rider and dozens more. But not every motorcycle in America was made by Harley-Davidson. Japan quickly got into the two wheeled game even though their bikes were slagged off as “Rice Burners” by Harley-Davidson owners back in the ’60s and ’70s. Not every Honda and Kawasaki motorcycle was exported to America. There was a big biker culture in Japan that didn’t get much attention in the Western world. Fifty years later, we can finally experience it with the arrival of Detonation! Violent Riders. Besides actors, real members of motorcycle clubs are seen in the film as they hit the roads of Japan causing trouble.

Iwaki (47 Ronin‘s Kōichi Iwaki) is a bike mechanic who dreams of being a pro motorcycle racer. After group motorcycle ride, he and a few pals end up at a wild party that features members of the Red Rose gang. He seems to ignore the other bikers and keeps his eyes focused on the ladies enjoying the scene. There’s the sweet and innocent Michiko (Terror of Mechagodzilla‘s Tomoko Ai) and the wild and tempting Mayumi (Hiroshima Death Match‘s Junko Matsudaira). Iwaki had already hooked up with Mayumi during the ride and doesn’t mind getting busy in the bathroom with her during the party. Turns out Mayumi is the old lady of Red Rose leaders Mitsuda (Stray Cat Rock: Wild Jumbo‘s Yûsuke Natsu). He’s not too happy about her arrangement with new guy. This leads to a game of blindfolded chicken by the two bikers. Michiko begs Iwaki to quit, but he won’t. The result has Michiko develop a massive school girl crush on Iwaki. This doesn’t work out well since she has an overly protective brother Tsugami (The Streetfighter‘s Sonny Chiba) who doesn’t want her involved with bikers even though he runs a motorcycle supply shop. Making matters worse is Mitsuda wants to teach Iwaki a lesson and he plans on using Michiko. Is Iwaki going to crash and burn in his new lifestyle?

An interesting thing about Detonation! Violent Riders is that one of the characters shaves his head to the shape of a infamous World War II icon (that I won’t properly name for fear of Google stifling this review). Normally in a film from Asia, it’s pointed out that the symbol means something else in Asia. But this time it means exactly what you’re thinking since quite a few bikers use it to show their outlaw nature. Later in the movie, a biker has the World War II German flag flying on his his handlebars. This helps you spot the bad guys on the road.

Director Teruo Ishii (Horrors of Malformed Men & Orgies of Edo) shows us the nastier side of the motorcycle gang. We first meet the Red Rose Gang as they’re huffing out of inflated bags. Iwaki seems rather cool in the film because he has no intention of being part of a motorcycle gang although one gravitates around him eventually. Nothing in the film makes you want to think this is a great lifestyle choice outside of the two ladies interested in Iwaki.

Kōichi Iwaki would star in three more Detonation! biker film. This would be the only one that he shares the screen with Sonny Chiba. Toei wanted their top action star to launch the series. The two would meet up in Sonny Chiba’s Doberman Cop, directed by Kinji Fukasaku (Battles Without Honor and Humanity & Battle Royle). Detonation! Violent Riders has the two share an unforgettable ride.

The Video is 2.35:1 anamorphic. The 1080p transfer brings out the details of Japanese biker life and their wild parties. The Audio is LPCM 2.0 Japanese mono. The original soundtrack brings out the sounds of the gangs hitting the road. The movie is subtitled in English.

Audio Commentary by Ashley Darrow and Jonathan Greenaway of the Horror Vanguard Podcast. Has them loving the retro funk soundtrack that works with the leather jacket riding action.

Gangs On The Run (19:50) is a Video Essay by Nathan Stuart about how Toei films dealt with what was happening in Japan at the time. This included their Yakuza films. He points out that this isn’t the first motorcycle series by Toei. A previous one had 16 installments, but hasn’t aged well. He goes into how Ishii ended up directing Detonation! Violent Riders.

Stills Gallery (2:58) incudes posters, black and white press photos, lobby cards and color press photos. Sonny Chiba looks badass in every shot.

Trailer (3:01) promises to take us into the biker scene of 1975.

Limited Edition Illustrated Booklet with an essay by Michelle Kisner.

88 Films present Detonation! Violent Riders: Limited Edition. Directed by Teruo Ishii. Screenplay by Teruo Ishii & Isao Matsumoto. Starring Sonny Chiba, Kôichi Iwaki, Tomoko Ai, Junko Matsudaira, Susumu Toyooka, Akihiko Yokoo, Hiroshi Nawa, Toyokazu Akaishi & Kotoe Hatsui. Rating: Unrated. Running Time: 87 minutes. Release Date: July 22, 2025.