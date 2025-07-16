4K UHD: The Blood of Fu Manchu (Unrated European Version)

You know when people say, “They couldn’t make this movie today.” And often it’s somewhat true as major and minor studios have been rather prudish in their subject matter. Productions have also gone out of their way find actors of the same race as the character. We don’t get white guys playing Chinese characters anymore on the big screen. In the case of the Dr. Fu Manchu movies, it would be better to point out that today’s movie studios wouldn’t make so many either. At the end of the ’60s, producer Harry Alan Towers (The Million Eyes of Sumuru) produced five movies about the diabolical and fiendish Fu Manchu starring Christopher Lee (Lord of the Rings) with make up to make him look Chinese. After the first three films, noted European cult director Jess Franco (Vampyros Lesbos & Ilsa, the Wicked Warden) came on board for The Blood of Fu Manchu. He brought his brand of Euro exploitation to this latest attempt to conquer to the world.

Deep in the jungles of South America, a group of Fu Manchu’s minions are marching chained women wearing sacks over their heads to a secret lair. Turns out Dr. Fu Manchu (Taste the Blood of Dracula‘s Christopher Lee) has found a new way to destroy his enemies with a “natural” weapon and a tempting delivery system. He and his daughter Lin Tang (You Only Live Twice’s Tsai Chin) have devised a way that women can get dose of a venom that is only lethal when exposed to men. The slave women will become infected and sent off to deliver a poison kiss to Fu Manchu’s male targets. Their “loved” targets first go blind before the toxic smooch kills them. The first person who finds himself getting a visit from one of Fu Manchu’s deadly dolls is Scotland Yard’s Nayland Smith (Captain Scarlett‘s Richard Greene). He loses his eyesight, but refuses to crawl into his death bed. He grabs Dr. Petrie (Carry On Regardless‘ Howard Marion-Crawford) and heads down to South America in hopes of finding a cure or at least dragging Fu Manchu to the afterlife with him. Is Fu Manchu and his daughter going to be able smooch their way to world domination?

The Blood of Fu Manchu: Unrated European Version brings all the diabolic evil of the previous three films with Jess Franco’s artistic touches. You can feel this is Franco’s film by the dungeon scenes. The women being giving the “kiss” treatment are chained up while wearing very little or no wardrobe. The Unrated European Version does seem to have a little bit more action and views behind the bars. There’s a lot of the film that takes place outside of Fu Manchu’s domain. There’s a subplot about the nearby South American town that’s dealing with a pack of outlaws that want to loot the area. While you’d imagine this might be uncomfortable viewing with the leading actor faking that he’s Chinese, this isn’t a real problem. Christopher Lee play Fu Manchu without resorting to an Asian caricature. He’s very noble and instead of putting on an exaggerated accent, his Fu Manchu speaks quick and clearly. He doesn’t make Fu Manchu an object of ridicule as the creates the lethal kiss. He plays him with a controlled coldness that makes him diabolical and methodical. The Blood of Fu Manchu is a fun tale of creating the kiss of death.

In case you’re curious, Shirley Eaton (best known for getting spray painted gold in the James Bond classic Goldfinger) has a very small part in the film. Turns out she had no idea she was in the film. Jess Franco used footage from his The Girl From Rio to get an “extra” movie out of her. This is another case of exploitation genius as he gets to list her as a star of the film against her will. This is something you’d expect Fu Manchu himself to execute.

The Video is 1.85:1 anamorphic. The 4K Ultra HD transfer looks sharp so you can see the snake getting close to the ladies. The Audio is DTS-HD MA 1.0. Mono. The soundtrack is will let you hear Fu Manchu’s plot clearly. The movie is subtitled in English.

Blu-ray with the movie and bonus features.

Audio Commentary with Troy Howarth and Nathaniel Thompson. They go into the Fu Manchu revival that was happening around this time when the novels went back into print. They talk about the successes of the series including the first three movies. Shaw Brothers was part of the third movie. We get a break down of the cast and crew.

The Rise of Fu Manchu (15:05) includes interviews with Jess Franco, producer Harry Alan Towers and stars Christopher Lee, Tsai Chin & Shirley Eaton. Franco was a big fan of the Fu Manchu comic strip and the books of Sax Rohmer. Christopher Lee addresses how he played the character. He admits that he never asked Tsai Chin about how she felt about him playing an Asian character and her own characters. Luckily we get Tsai Chin to talk about his and her role. She wanted her character to be a nymphomaniac. Lee does get into his make up issues including what they did with his false eyelids. Shirley Eaton doesn’t sound thrilled that footage of her from a different movie was cut into Fu Manchu. This was made in 2003.

Sanguine-Stained Celluloid (27:34) interview Stephen Thrower, author of a biography on Jess Franco. He points out how this is the first of 9 films directed by Franco and produced by Harry Alan Towers. He goes into how Towers raised the budgets for the films. He talks about Jess Franco’s directing style. He defends Christopher Lee’s performance as Fu Manchu since he doesn’t play the character as an outright stereotype. His villain is a man of taste.

International Trailer (3:00) talks about the great mission the women will perform for Fu Manchu.

U.S. Trailer (1:41) has a fiendish plan to kill from Fu Manchu.

Poster and Still Gallery has over 180 images including posters from around the world, the UK press book, the US press book where the film is called Kiss & Kill, German press books with the film called Der Todeskuss des Dr. Fu Manchu, lobby cards from around the world, black and white photos, color stills, video boxes,

Riff Trax Edition (76:37) features Mike Nelson, Bill Corbett & Kevin Murphy from Mystery Science Theater 3000 poking fun at the film. They only appear on the audio track of the version that used to play in America.

Blue Underground presents The Blood of Fu Manchu: Unrated European Version. Directed by Jess Franco. Screenplay by Peter Welbeck. Starring Christopher Lee, Tsai Chin, Maria Rohm, Richard Greene, Howard Marion-Crawford, Frances Khan, Isaura de Oliveira & Shirley Eaton. Running Time: 94 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: July 29, 2025.