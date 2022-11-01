Blu-ray Review: Summer Ghost

Joe Corey

Blu-ray Reviews, Reviews

Ghost stories just aren’t for Halloween night. Tales of spooky people can take place all year long if you in the mood for a yarn. It’s not like ghosts have an off-season. Encountering a ghost on a summer night means you don’t have to worry about being bundled up and tripping on a pile of leaves when they scare you. Summer Ghost is an animated film from Japan that introduces us to a few fresh elements about connecting with those who still haunt the Earth.

Issue 18 Trailer
Issue 18 Trailer

Tomoya, Aoi, and Ryo have heard about a ghost that haunts an abandoned airbase during the summertime. The three teenagers meet up on the decaying tarmac having heard a story that if you light a firework that’s similar to a sparkler, they can maintain contact with a ghost until it snuffs out. As they do a little ritual, the ghost does appear to one of them. Why only one? There’s a major reason for her being in contact with them, but let’s not expose it. She’s not there to haunt as much as she is there to complete a mission.

Summer Ghost is the first major animated project from loundraw. He’s been a notable illustrator of covers and other projects over the years. Now he’s stepping into the world where you have to do more than one drawing. He and his team have proven up for the challenge. While this is rather short with a running time of 40 minutes, there’s a sense that you’ve experience a full feature film. There’s a lot packed onto the screen visually and emotionally between the three kids and the ghost. Both reality and supernatural shine on the screen. Summer Ghost is a spooky treat no matter what the season.

The video is 1.78:1 anamorphic. The transfer let you appreciate the character design by loundraw. The audio has both the Japanese and English tracks in 5.1 DTS-HD MA. They both sound fine. The movie is subtitled in English.

To You Before Dawn Documentary (78:53) takes us deep into the production of loundraw’s first big animation project. There’s a lot that goes into making an animation and most of it takes place in offices since there’s very little studio and location work.

Feature Animatic (37:12) has the rough variations of the images during the making of Summer Ghost.

Interview with loundraw (13:36) has him explain how his name is from three English words smushed together. He explains how he came up with the fireworks element of the story.

Shout! Factory and GKIDS present Summer Ghost. Directed by loundraw. Screenplay by Hirotaka Adachi. Starring Rina Kawaei, Chiaki Kobayashi, Miyuri Shimabukuro & Nobunaga Shimazaki. Running Time: 40 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: November 1, 2022.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Blu-ray Reviews Reviews

4K UHD Review: Child’s Play 2 (Collector’s Edition)

Blu-ray Review: One Armed Boxer

Blu-ray Review: Hard Rock Zombies & Slaughterhouse Rock

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse

Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse.