AEW’s Saraya, FKA WWE’s Paige, Medically Cleared To Wrestle!

AEW reports.

Saraya: “I bet you guys are really wondering what’s happening with me. A couple of weeks ago I took tests and unfortunately for Britt, I’m 100% cleared to wrestle! AEW is my house!”

Britt: “Well is there anything more fickle than an AEW fan? So you’re cleared? No, we aren’t cleared Saraya. You’ve been coming after me since the day you’ve got her. Let me know if this is clear.

“I built AEW from the ground up until it became a fortress until superstars like you wanted to move into. And I’m damn proud of that. But that pride turns into resentment very quickly when you have the audacity to skip in here and call it your house.

“I don’t recall you laying a single brick. I get it. I know why you’re obsessed with me. It’s because I’m everything you wished you could have been.

“And let me remind me that you left your house and walked into mine. And Saraya I regret to inform you that we don’t take walk-ins. So make an appointment!”

Saraya: “I think it’s cute you put yourself on a pedestal considering you were handpicked by Tony Khan. You don’t know what it takes to be a superstar. You have no idea what it takes to make it.

“I started revolutions before wrestling was even a twinkle in your eye. You don’t know what it takes Britt. You don’t have a clue what it takes to make it but here’s another opportunity handed to you on a silver platter. It’s going to be you against me at FULL GEAR.”