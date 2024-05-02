4K Blu-ray Review: Ocean’s Trilogy





It’s been 23 years since Danny Ocean and his crew got together for the first time to pull a near impossible casino heist, and now Ocean’s Eleven and its two sequels, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen, are finally available in wonderful 4K. I remember seeing these films theatrically and loving them all, as the chemistry that this group of actors had was hard to match. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the Ocean’s trilogy just has such a natural feel to it on all fronts, which is helped greatly by Soderbergh’s style and the way the actors didn’t feel like actors, but longtime thieves and conmen who know and trust one another to the point where sometimes words don’t even have to be spoken for a point to get across.



It’s been a long time since I revisited them, and I’d actually meant to in recent years but things just didn’t line up. Turns out that was for the better, as I was able to view them all somewhat fresh in this newly remastered release. I say somewhat fresh because I remembered at least the main points of the first film, as well as a few of the great one-liners, but Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen were a little hazier in terms of recollection. I’d actually forgotten a lot of what Thirteen was about, as I believe I only did see it once – possibly twice – before, so it was fun to really let that one just play out and see how the cards landed.

So, over two decades later does this heist trilogy still hold up? 100%. This is a series that anyone looking for an entertaining way to spend 6 hours (probably best spread out and not back to back…not sure I could recommend that) can watch and it’d be hard to come out of it having not been thoroughly entertained. The trilogy never takes itself too seriously, but also has stakes and the proper amount of tension as the heists get closer.



Ocean’s Eleven is without question the best of the three, as it’s truly just a perfect heist movie. The pacing of it is one of its best attributes, as it’s just under two hours in length, but it just breezes by thanks to how Soderbergh’s vision of the story weaves the scenes together. It’s also the movie that introduces everyone in the crew, and while each have their own moments in the movies that follow, Ocean’s Eleven is really where everyone gets to shine and the heist is front and center, with very little other drama pulling the viewer’s attention away from it.



I mentioned the crew, so let me touch on them briefly here. First there’s George Clooney, who has such a natural charisma that he makes the part of Danny Ocean his own and is just so damn cool. Ocean exudes a confidence that everyone wishes they had, even when he’s unsure about something. Then there’s Brad Pitt, who plays Rusty Ryan, Ocean’s closest friend and ally. Pitt is perfectly cast here too, as he also just brings this aura to Rusty that if there’s a problem that arises he’ll know how to solve it. While everyone is great, the scenes where Danny and Rusty trade banter are often some of the best in the movies, as they just showcase how close the two characters are with such little effort.



I’ll go through the rest a bit quicker, as only Matt Damon’s character, Linus, can be viewed as one of the leaders in the crew as the trilogy goes on. Damon is perfectly cast, as Linus is a professional pickpocket with quick hands that can steal almost anything before you realize he even bumped into you, but he’s also the greenest member of the crew. He’s constantly trying to prove himself and that he can take on bigger roles in the heists even when he feels overwhelmed, and Damon absolutely nails that delivery.



Okay, I said quicker and then spent a paragraph on one guy, so let’s really tear through the rest! We’ve got the late Bernie Mac, who plays conman Frank Catton, and has some hilarious moments in the first film. Then we’ve got the two older players in Elliott Gould and the late Carl Reiner, who play Reuben Tishkoff and Saul Bloom respectively. Both guys are fantastic, and again, all have their moment to really shine the first time out. Casey Affleck and Scott Caan truly earn their share of the take, playing Virgil and Turk Malloy, two mechanic brothers who fill in all the bit roles the heist requires – and there are a lot. Then we’ve got Don Cheadle, who plays Basher, an explosives expert who constantly thinks outside the box, Eddie Jemison, who plays electronics expert Livingston Dell, and lastly, Qin Shaobo plays Yen, an acrobat and the team’s greaseman.



And that’s the team! In the first film they’re up against casino owner – and all around bad dude – Terry Benedict, who is played to perfection by Andy Garcia. He brings a natural presence to the role that just makes you believe that he will, indeed, destroy anyone who crosses him. Oh, and did I mention that he’s dating Tess Ocean? Yes, Ocean as in Danny’s ex-wife, played by Julia Roberts. As mentioned before, the first film is just the superior movie. If you’re only going to watch one then that’s the one to watch.



Twelve and Thirteen aren’t standalone movies, as while they have their own heists that need planning, they branch off from one another, with things that happen in the film’s prior coming back around in various impactful ways. Sequels always have to up the ante, which is the case here, but the pacing of the two sequels never hits that same smoothness that’s found in the much more focused original. Ocean’s Twelve has a lot going on in it, and is less about a particular heist and more about facing consequences for your actions. It’s not that it’s overly hard to follow, it’s just that everyone is jumping through so many hoops that it does lose a bit of the magic that the first outing had. That said, the cast chemistry is still phenomenal and really the main reasons these films did so well, and the addition of Catherine Zeta-Jones to the mix as Rusty’s former love interest is a seamless one.



Ocean’s Thirteen brings the focus back around to a singular target, and also brings the gang back to Vegas! This time they’re taking on evil casino/hotel mogul, Willy Banks, played by Al Pacino. Casting was never an issue with this series, as they nailed it at every front. Pacino is perfect, and he plays the character in a way that’s so easy to dispise that you yearn for his downfall. Thirteen has a more personal take, with Danny and the team looking to bring Banks down after he almost killed Reuben by betraying him. It also lacks the brisk pacing of the original, but that’s okay here as the story plays out with more of a slow burn over the constant forward motion found in Eleven.



With these films coming out between 2001 and 2007, we’re once again at the point where there will be plenty of people who may have heard of them but never had these movies on their viewing radar. I’m happy to report that all three movies hold up incredibly well and are highly recommended, as there’s just this sense of fun they bring to the table that we could all use more of these days. Even if you already own them on DVD or Blu-ray I’d say this 4K release is well worth doubling down on, and if you’ve never had the pleasure of stepping into Danny Ocean’s world, then I can confidently say it’s one that you should check out with no fear of going bust.







4K Blu-ray Video and Audio Review:



The Ocean’s Trilogy was a big moneymaker for Warner Bros. and it’s nice to see it deservedly get a proper 4K remastering that elevates it above any prior release, while also keeping all the visual charm. Soderbergh is a visually dynamic director and that vision is not only able to shine in 2160p/HDR10, but flourish. The first and third film have a lot of vivid colours and lights due to being set in Vegas, and both films look fantastic. The second film heads over to Europe and things are a little more bland and natural in terms of colour palette, but it still shines in its own way. Ocean’s Twelve has a lot more happen outdoors, and the sunlight brings out plenty of details on characters, the set and wardrobe that help bring the viewer into the location. Ocean’s Eleven has a couple of scenes early on that hold onto some grain, but it’s not really a knock against it, as the majority of the film looks crisp, and all three films look the best they ever have for home viewing, which is exactly what you want when looking to upgrade or buy the latest and greatest in releases.



On the audio side of things we’ve got a DTS-HD 5.1 Master Audio mix that was overseen by original re-recording sound mixer and sound editor Larry Blake. This is across all three films, and all are vastly superior to their Blu-ray predecessors. The score for these films is perfection, as it fits the tone of each perfectly and is almost a subliminal reminder to the audience that, “Hey, we’re just having fun here. Sit back and enjoy!” And it’s loud! I wouldn’t say overbearingly loud, but you can go from a quieter dialogue scene right into the score kicking in and it can give you a jolt at times. If you’ve got a surround setup then be prepared to be enveloped in the score as it brings you into the scenes from all angles. The sound effects in the casinos are great as well, with slots and dice making noises from every direction, all while the witty banter and quick dialogue is delivered cleanly front and center.



Special Features:



Unfortunately there are no new special features here, but each disc does contain most of the legacy features found on the Blu-ray releases. It would’ve been great to have had a retrospective with the gang, but that’s a lot of people to get back together – even for individual interviews – so it’s understandable.



Ocean’s Eleven Legacy Features:



Audio Commentary – Director Steven Soderbergh and screenwriter Ted Griffin come together for an informative look at the behind-the-camera perspective of the film. This is a solid listen for fans of the film, and is only the first commentary track of two!

Audio Commentary – Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Andy Garcia deliver a fun commentary track with stories from the set, and just an enjoyable listen. It would’ve been nice to have had Clooney in the mix as well, but if he couldn’t make it you couldn’t ask for a better trio to take the reigns.

Are You In or Out?: The Making of Ocean’s Eleven – Here’s the big 28-minute behind-the-scenes feature on the disc. Again, a must-watch if you’re a fan of the film or filmmaking process and you haven’t seen it yet.

Pros and Cons: Inside Ocean’s Outfit – This 13-minute feature takes a look at the characters in Ocean’s Eleven.

The Style of Steal – This is an 11-minute feature that focuses on why heist films, and Ocean’s in particular, have such a following.

The Look of the Con – This is a 10-minute piece that looks at the design and costumes in the film.

Original Ocean’s, Original Cool – This 14-minute feature is a retrospective of the original Rat Pack’s Ocean’s Eleven.

Ocean’s Twelve Legacy Features:



Audio Commentary – No actors this time, but we do get Steven Soderbergh returning for an informative track alongside screenwriter George Nolfi

Ready, Jet Set, Go: The Making of Ocean’s Twelve – This is a 26-minute behind-the-scenes feature that most fans will want to focus on if they only watch one on each disc. Always fun to watch the cast and crew talk about working on the film, while seeing some of how the magic was made.

HBO First Look: Twelve is the New Eleven – This one is kind of a shorter version of the above, with the cast and crew talking about the original and coming into the sequel.

Deleted Scenes – We’ve also got a bunch of deleted scenes (almost 30 minutes!) for those who enjoy them.

Ocean’s Thirteen Legacy Features:



Audio Commentary – Once again director Steven Soderbergh returns with the writers of this particular film, Brian Koppelman & David Levin. If you enjoyed his previous two tracks, then this is more of the same, which definitely isn’t a bad thing.

Third’s a Charm: The Making of Ocean’s Thirteen – Here we’ve got a 30-minute feature on, you guessed it, the making of Ocean’s Thirteen! As was the case prior, this is the main feature that most fans will be looking forward to, and it’s definitely worth the watch.

Ahab with a Piggyback: The Means & Machines of Ocean’s – This is a 9-minute featurette that looks at the technology behind the various heists in the film.

Jerry Weintraub Walk and Talk – Here we get a 3-minute tour of the set.

Masters of the Heist – Here we’ve got a 44-minute feature that looks at four of the biggest heists and cons ever. If you’ve got the time and are interested, it’s definitely an interesting watch.

Deleted Scenes



Disclaimer: A review copy of this Blu-ray was sent to me to cover in honest and truthful fashion.



Warner Bros. Pictures Presents The Ocean’s Trilogy (Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, Ocean’s Thirteen). Directed by: Steven Soderberg. Starring: George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Julia Roberts, Andy Garcia, Bernie Mac, Al Pacino, Elliott Gould, Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, Carl Reiner, Eddie Jemison, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Vincent Cassel, Qin Shaobo. Running time: 363 Minutes. Rating: PG. Released on 4K Blu-ray: April. 30, 2024.