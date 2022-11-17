4K Blu-ray Review: Wayne’s World

It’s one of those shocking moments when you realize that it’s been 30 years since Wayne’s World was released, and even crazier to think back that it was Mike Myers big screen debut. It’d be just five years later that Myers would bring to life another iconic character of his in Austin Powers, and then four years after that he’d make history once again voicing the lovable ogre Shrek – all while becoming one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood! One thing all three of these movies have in common is that they all hold up incredibly well today.



Wayne’s World is just loads of fun, and the chemistry between Myers and Dana Carvey (Garth) is undeniable, as is their comedic timing and perfect delivery of the lines throughout. There’s just so much to love with this movie that it’s hard to pinpoint parts of it as examples. If I attempted to pick out some of the best bits I’d basically be writing the movie out from start to finish because it’s all gold. It’s a film that wasn’t afraid to be random and confident with the type of comedy it was delivering, and that’s apparent when watching it again all these years later. Everything just works, and the comedy and jokes are timeless, which is what any movie hopes for but often can’t predict.



Based off an SNL skit that Myers created, Wayne’s World was actually the first film since The Blues Brothers that was based on characters from the show and brought to the big screen. That’d change in the years that followed Wayne’s World’s success, but none would reach the same box-office success as Wayne and Garth did the first time around. While I’m a fan of a number of the other SNL releases, I do agree with the numbers in that Wayne’s World is just so hard to beat. There’s just so much to love here and none of it gets tiring regardless of how many times you watch the movie.



Now, I am aware that the film is 30 years old and that I do have to understand that there are a couple of generations who – while they’ve likely heard of it – simply may not have seen it. Some of the bits, such as the Laverne & Shirley joke likely won’t hit as well with them (okay, that and the Terminator 2 gag, which should still work but it was definitely just added in as a quick poke at the prior year’s biggest box office draw) but outside of that Wayne’s World is just a movie that if you haven’t seen it, you must see it. It’s without question that this is a classic deserving of this top tier 4K upgrade. Even if you own this film five times over, bow down to the corporate sponsor, nab yourself a 4K copy and then look into the camera in true Wayne Campbell fashion, give a thumbs up and say, “Zang!”



Overall Rating: 5/5



4K Blu-ray Video and Audio Review



The 4K Blu-ray delivers a beautiful Dolby Vision/2160p that brings the film to life in a way that hasn’t been seen since 1992. While the Blu-ray offerings released prior always delivered top tier visuals, this 4K showcase just adds details to things that people didn’t even know they wanted. Ever wonder what the stitch count was on the Nike logo on Garth’s hat during the sponsor bit? Well now you can count them yourself! Okay, that’s an extreme example, but this movie truly looks fantastic and it’ll have fans schwinging from start to finish.



We’ve also got a Dolby Atmos delivery so the Bohemian Rhapsody scene feels so close that you’ll fear being hit by Wayne and Garth’s hair as they headbang away inside the Mirthmobile. This isn’t a movie that’ll blow you away from a sound perspective, but at the same time this upgrade still puts the viewer in a position that’s as close to the theatrical release as we’ve heard yet. Much like the movie itself, there’s nothing not to love about both the 4K visual upgrade, as well as the fresh audio tracks.



Special Features



Director’s Commentary – It would’ve been absolutely fantastic to have had Myers and Carvey come back for a new commentary track, but that’s a wish list item and just may not be plausible. That said, this commentary track with the film’s director, Penelope Spheeris, is top notch and shouldn’t be missed by fans if you’ve yet to listen to it. She gives lots of insight into the filming of the movie, as well as some backstory of how Wayne’s World came from SNL and many other fun tidbits. It’s clear she had a blast on set and has lots to talk about the experience here for us to enjoy.



Extreme Close-Up – This is the meat and potatoes of the features, and comes in at just over 23-minutes in length. While Myers and Carvey never gave us a commentary track, they do give a lot of insight into the filming of Wayne’s World here. Rob Lowe also gives a lot of fun insight, including how little Myers knew about making movies or being on a set when shooting began, with this being his first feature. While it’s delivered in 4:3 and a low quality 480p this is still an awesome watch that no fan of the film should miss.



Theatrical Trailer



Paramount Pictures Presents Wayne’s World. Directed by: Penelope Spheeris. Written by: Mike Myers, Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner. Starring: Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, Rob Lowe, Tia Carrere, Brian Doyle-Murray, Lara Flynn Boyle. Running time: 94 minutes. Rating: PG. 4K Blu-ray Released: Nov. 15, 2022.