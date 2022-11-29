Big Time Gambling Boss arrives in the New Year

Considered one of the finest films in Japanese cinema, Big Time Gambling Boss will be available on Limited Edition Blu-ray for the first time on Jan. 3, 2023, the initial release from new imprint Radiance Films.



Originally released in 1968, the film was hailed by Paul Schrader as the richest and most complex film of its type, while novelist Yukio Mishima declared it a masterpiece.



The film is set in Tokyo in the thirties, where gang boss Arakawa is ill and a successor must be named. The choice falls on Nakai, but being an outsider he refuses and suggests senior clansman Matsuda instead. But Matsuda is in jail and the elders won’t wait for his release, so they appoint the younger and more malleable Ishido to take the reins. Clan honor and loyalties are severely tested when Matsuda is released, resulting in an increasingly violent internal strife.



An atmospheric tale of gangland intrigue written by Kazuo Kasahara (Battles Without Honor and Humanity) and starring Tomisaburo Wakayama (Lone Wolf and Cub, The Bounty Hunter Trilogy), and genre legend Koji Tsuruta, Big Time Gambling Boss is one of the all-time classics of the Yakuza genre. Radiance Films is proud to present this crucial re-discovery for the first time ever on Blu-ray.



Limited Edition Special Features:

High Definition digital transfer of the film

Uncompressed mono PCM audio

Visual essay by genre expert Chris D on the film and its place within the period and genre

Ninkyo 101: A masterclass with Mark Schilling, author of The Yakuza Movie Book

Gallery of promotional imagery

Trailer

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by maarko phntm

Limited edition booklet featuring new writing by author Stuart Galbraith IV, and critic Hayley Scanlon

Limited edition of 2000 copies, presented in full-height Scanavo packaging with removable OBI strip