Big Time Gambling Boss arrives in the New Year

Joe Corey

Disc Announcements, News

Welcome in the New Year with a classic of Japan’s Yakuza films getting its debut on Blu-ray. Big Time Gambling Boss (Bakuchiuci: Sôchô Tobaku) has been hailed for decades as a masterpiece of the genre and cinema. The film takes place in 1934 Japan when a head mobster dies, there’s a battle to be the new number one. The man in charge of selecting a new leader is extremely reluctant to take on the duty. The screenplay was written by Kazuo Kasahara. He’d go on to write Battles Without Honor or Humanity. This is a great start for Radiance Films releases in America. Here’s the press release from MVD with information about the bonus features:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
BIG TIME GAMBLING BOSS
ATMOSPHERIC MASTERPIECE ON BLU-RAY
FOR THE FIRST TIME
[Blu-ray – Limited Edition](1/3/23)
Considered one of the finest films in Japanese cinema, Big Time Gambling Boss will be available on Limited Edition Blu-ray for the first time on Jan. 3, 2023, the initial release from new imprint Radiance Films.

Originally released in 1968, the film was hailed by Paul Schrader as the richest and most complex film of its type, while novelist Yukio Mishima declared it a masterpiece.

The film is set in Tokyo in the thirties, where gang boss Arakawa is ill and a successor must be named. The choice falls on Nakai, but being an outsider he refuses and suggests senior clansman Matsuda instead. But Matsuda is in jail and the elders won’t wait for his release, so they appoint the younger and more malleable Ishido to take the reins. Clan honor and loyalties are severely tested when Matsuda is released, resulting in an increasingly violent internal strife.

An atmospheric tale of gangland intrigue written by Kazuo Kasahara (Battles Without Honor and Humanity) and starring Tomisaburo Wakayama (Lone Wolf and Cub, The Bounty Hunter Trilogy), and genre legend Koji Tsuruta, Big Time Gambling Boss is one of the all-time classics of the Yakuza genre. Radiance Films is proud to present this crucial re-discovery for the first time ever on Blu-ray.

Limited Edition Special Features:
High Definition digital transfer of the film
Uncompressed mono PCM audio
Visual essay by genre expert Chris D on the film and its place within the period and genre
Ninkyo 101: A masterclass with Mark Schilling, author of The Yakuza Movie Book
Gallery of promotional imagery
Trailer
Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by maarko phntm
Limited edition booklet featuring new writing by author Stuart Galbraith IV, and critic Hayley Scanlon
Limited edition of 2000 copies, presented in full-height Scanavo packaging with removable OBI strip
Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Disc Announcements News

Top 15 From Full July 2022 Solicitations Spoilers From Valiant, IDW, Dynamite, Dark Horse, Boom, Titan, AfterShock, AWA & Archie!

DC Comics & Superman: Son Of Kal-El #10 Spoilers: Jon Kent Introduces His Boyfriend To Lois Lane & Batman Receiving VERY DIFFERENT Responses!

DC Comics & DC Pride: Tim Drake Special #1 Spoilers: Young Justice & Batgirls Return For An Important Moment For Batman’s Robin!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse

Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse.