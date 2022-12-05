Actor Clarence Gilyard, Jr., Best Known For Roles In Walker, Texas Ranger & Die Hard, Passes Away At 66! RIP.

Variety reports.

Clarence Gilyard Jr., an actor best known for starring in “Walker, TexasRanger” and his supporting performance in “Die Hard,” has died. He was 66 years old. No further details about his death are available at this time.

Gilyard’s death was confirmed through a statement by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Gilyard had been working as a film and theatre professor at UNLV College of Fine Arts.

“Professor Gilyard was a beacon of light and strength for everyone around him,” UNLV film chair Heather Addison said. “Whenever we asked him how he was, he would cheerfully declare that he was ‘Blessed!’ But we are truly the ones who were blessed to be his colleagues and students for so many years. We love you and will miss you dearly, Professor G!”

An accomplished film, television and theatre actor, Gilyard made a lasting impression in the 1980’s after a series of guest star TV appearances, making his film debut as Sundown in “Top Gun” and playing the terrorist computer whiz Theo in “Die Hard” with a gleeful menace. In 1989, he scored a regular gig on primetime television with “Matlock,” playing Conrad McMasters, a P.I. for Andy Griffith’s lead criminal defense attorney.