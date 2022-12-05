Top 3 Image Comics February 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Junkyard Joe, Nocterra & Astro City!

Top 3 Image Comics February 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Junkyard Joe, Nocterra and Astro City!

Nocterra-logo-updated

Among the Image Comics full February 2023 solicits we picked out our Top 3. Do you agree or disagree with the picks?

The Top 15

JUNKYARD JOE #5 A

JUNKYARD JOE #5
(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Gary Frank, Brad Anderson (VCA) Bart Sears, Oscar Jimenez, Gary Frank & Brad Anderson

JUNKYARD JOE #5 B Bart Sears

The tales of Mad Ghost’s Unnamed continue as the robot soldier called Joe must protect himself and three children from a clandestine group of killers who want to claim Joe for their own deadly desires.

JUNKYARD JOE #5 C

What these assassins don’t yet know is that they are in for the fight of their lives…

JUNKYARD JOE #5 D

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023
SRP: $3.99

Nocterra #12 A

NOCTERRA #12
(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Tony S. Daniel, Marcelo Maiolo (VCA) Jae Lee, June Chung & Tommy Lee Edwards

Nocterra #12 B

NEW STORY ARC / “NO BRAKES,” Part One

NOCTERRA returns! Emory Riggs has never had an easy life-especially not after the calamity of “PEDAL TO THE METAL.” As the new leader of Sundog Colony, he and the crew must concoct a new plan to reach Eos. But little do they realize that the shades have found a leader of their own…

Nocterra #12 C

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023
SRP: $3.99

ASTRO CITY METROBOOK TP VOL 03

ASTRO CITY METROBOOK TP VOL 03
(W) Kurt Busiek (A) Brent Eric Anderson, Alex Sinclair (CA) Alex Ross
The longest, most sweeping epic in Astro City’s history, in one volume for the first time. Across the 1970s and ’80s, Charles and Royal Williams deal with tragedy and obsession. One a cop, one a criminal, both have been shaped irrevocably by Astro City’s heroes, and as the city enters a time of darkness, it’ll take all they have to survive.

Also features the full story of the death-and life-of the Silver Agent.

Collects ASTRO CITY: THE DARK AGE BOOK ONE #1-4, ASTRO CITY: THE DARK AGE BOOK TWO #1-4, ASTRO CITY: THE DARK AGE BOOK THREE #1-4, ASTRO CITY: THE DARK AGE BOOK FOUR #1-4, ASTRO CITY: SILVER AGENT #1-2, and portions of ASTRO CITY/ARROWSMITH: THE FLIP BOOK

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023
SRP: $34.99

Pulse Taking

That’s our top picks from Image Comics’ February 2023 solicitations, but what caught your eye from their offerings?

