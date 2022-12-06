DC Comics March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers: Joker Complicates Punchline’s Gotham Game, But Will Batman Intervene?

DC Comics March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers follows.

Joker Complicates Punchline’s Gotham Game, But Will Batman Intervene?

Newsarama reports.

…Written by Tini Howard and Blake Howard and drawn by Gleb Melnikov, the series finale goes on sale in March with a cover by Melnikov and variants by Derrick Chew, Simone Di Meo, and Riley Rossmo, all seen below.

“At the moment Punchline needed him the least, The Joker has returned to interfere with her war to take over as Gotham City’s queen of crime,” reads DC’s description.

“In The Joker’s damaged and defeated state, will he help his former partner, or will he burn her the way he’s burned everyone else? The epic conclusion to the bestselling Punchline miniseries is here, and it will change the shape of Gotham’s villain world forever…”

…Punchline: The Gotham Game #6 goes on sale March 28.

What’s next for Punchline and Joker?