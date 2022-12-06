DC Comics March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers: Joker Complicates Punchline’s Gotham Game, But Will Batman Intervene?

John Babos

News

DC Comics March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers follows.

Punchline logo Batman DC

Joker Complicates Punchline’s Gotham Game, But Will Batman Intervene?

Punchline The Gotham Game #6 A Joker

Newsarama reports.

…Written by Tini Howard and Blake Howard and drawn by Gleb Melnikov, the series finale goes on sale in March with a cover by Melnikov and variants by Derrick Chew, Simone Di Meo, and Riley Rossmo, all seen below.

Punchline The Gotham Game #6 B Legion of Doom

“At the moment Punchline needed him the least, The Joker has returned to interfere with her war to take over as Gotham City’s queen of crime,” reads DC’s description.

Punchline The Gotham Game #6 D Batman Rogues Gallery

“In The Joker’s damaged and defeated state, will he help his former partner, or will he burn her the way he’s burned everyone else? The epic conclusion to the bestselling Punchline miniseries is here, and it will change the shape of Gotham’s villain world forever…”

Punchline The Gotham Game #6 C

…Punchline: The Gotham Game #6 goes on sale March 28.

What’s next for Punchline and Joker?

