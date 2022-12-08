Kamen Rider Ryuki: The Complete Series hits Blu-ray in February

Shout! Factory, in collaboration with Toei Company Ltd., is proud to present a special Kamen Rider collection, KAMEN RIDER RYUKI: THE COMPLETE SERIES on national home entertainment shelves on February 7, 2023. Available for the first time in North America, this long-awaited 8-Disc Blu-ray set contains all 50 episodes from the original Japanese masters and the film, Kamen Rider Ryuki: Episode Final: The Director’s Cut. KAMEN RIDER RYUKI: THE COMPLETE SERIES is a must-have for loyal fans and pop culture collectors. Pre-order is available now at ShoutFactory.com.



Fans who order KAMEN RIDER RYUKI: THE COMPLETE SERIES from Shout! Factory will also receive a poster, while supplies last.



Originally premiering in 1971, the long-running Japanese television series Kamen Rider follows the exploits of a masked, motorcycle-riding hero who fights the forces of evil. The number one kids’ program in Japan for 50 years, Kamen Rider has proved to be beloved through multiple series iterations and generations of fans and Riders.



KAMEN RIDER RYUKI | Synopsis

KAMEN RIDER RYUKI first premiered in Japan in 2002 and was the fourteenth installment in the Kamen Rider series and the third entry in the Heisei era. “Mirror World” exists symmetrically beyond an invisible mirror in space, and is an exact copy of our human world, where only monsters can dwell. Evil monsters frequently cross the mirror and attack our world. Only Kamen Riders, who make a contract with a specific monster and obtain a special power from it, can enter “Mirror World” to fight with the help of an “Advent Card.” Shinji Kido, a journalist, contracts with a dragon and becomes Kamen Rider Ryuki. He fights a fierce battle with evil monsters. Many Kamen Riders appear one after another, and fight to satisfy their own aims. However, only one Kamen Rider can outlive the others. Thus, it is their fate to keep fighting to the last man.



KAMEN RIDER RYUKI: THE COMPLETE SERIES

Special Bonus Content

Kamen Rider Ryuki: Episode Final: The Director’s Cut