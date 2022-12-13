NXT December 13, 2022 Spoilers Sees 1 Of 2 Iron Survivors Become New NXT Champion!

John Babos

Spoilers

New NXT logo September 2022

Well, we know at this past weekend’s NXT Deadline 2022 PPV two Iron Survivors were crowned as the respective #1 contenders for the men’s NXT Championship and the women’s NXT championship (full spoilers here).

NXT Deadline logo WWE

Well, looks like Roxanne Perez got her shot at NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose tonight.

NXT Women's Championship Match Manday Rose vs Roxanne Perez

And, she ended Mandy Rose’s over 400 day reign as champion!

#AndNew 21 year old NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez.

NXT Women's Champion #AndNew Roxanne Perez

WWE reports.

Roxanne Perez def. Mandy Rose – NXT Women’s Championship

After winning the first-ever Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline, Roxanne Perez earned the right to face Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship, but a blindside attack by the champion to open the show forced Perez to challenge Rose later in the show.

Having wrestled all 25 minutes in the Iron Survivor Challenge, Perez was not 100% but that didn’t stop her from going right after Rose. The upstart challenger used her technical skills to get Rose down, but the champion countered and moments later tossed Perez into the steel steps on the outside. Rose capitalized on the hurting Perez and worked over her hurting arm and back.

Perez continued to fight back, even at one point hitting a hurricanrana on the champion. Rose didn’t relent either and managed to trap Perez in a crossface. Perez countered, but Rose followed it up with a Kiss from a Rose, but Perez mustered up enough energy to kick out. As the two continued to battle, Perez nailed Rose with a kick that staggered her long enough to hit Pop Rox and become the new NXT Women’s Champion.

NXT Women's Champion #AndNew Roxanne Perez NXT logo

Roxanne Perez trained at Booker T’s wrestling school years before and Booker T was on NXT commentary when she won her first singles gold with WWE.

NXT Women's Champion #AndNew Roxanne Perez with mentor Booker T

Congrats to the new champ Roxanne and the former champ Mandy.

