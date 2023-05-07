FCBD 2023 Avengers / X-Men #1 Spoilers: FULL & Free 22 Interior Pages All In 1 Place With G.O.D.S. Teaser! FCBD 2023 Uncanny Avengers #1 Spoilers?!

FCBD 2023 Avengers / X-Men #1 Spoilers follows. FCBD 2023 Uncanny Avengers #1 Spoilers?!

Uncanny Avengers logo red

FULL and Free 22 Interior Pages All In 1 Place With G.O.D.S. Teaser!

Avengers X-Men FCBD 2023 Marvel Comics Free Comic Book Day 2023

So this FCBD 2023 issue was originally called FCBD 2023 Avengers / X-Men #1 per the above, but what was released appears to have been renamed FCBD 2023 Uncanny Avengers #1 per the below.

Avengers X-Men FCBD 2023 solicitations spoilers 0-1 Uncanny Avengers

Anyhow, let’s get into the action with the first X-Men story.

FCBD 2023 Avengers X-Men #1 spoilers 1FCBD 2023 Avengers X-Men #1 spoilers 2 FCBD 2023 Avengers X-Men #1 spoilers 3 FCBD 2023 Avengers X-Men #1 spoilers 4 FCBD 2023 Avengers X-Men #1 spoilers 5 FCBD 2023 Avengers X-Men #1 spoilers 6 FCBD 2023 Avengers X-Men #1 spoilers 7

FCBD 2023 Avengers X-Men #1 spoilers 0

Next up, it appears this Orchis’ aligned Captain Krakoa has an impact on the next Avengers tale in the issue that sets up the Uncanny X-Men series featuring both iconic X-Men and Avengers.

FCBD 2023 Avengers X-Men #1 spoilers 8 FCBD 2023 Avengers X-Men #1 spoilers 9 FCBD 2023 Avengers X-Men #1 spoilers 10 FCBD 2023 Avengers X-Men #1 spoilers 11 FCBD 2023 Avengers X-Men #1 spoilers 12 FCBD 2023 Avengers X-Men #1 spoilers 13 FCBD 2023 Avengers X-Men #1 spoilers 14 FCBD 2023 Avengers X-Men #1 spoilers 15

FCBD 2023 Avengers X-Men #1 spoilers 00

Then we get a teaser preview of the upcoming new G.O.D.S. series.

FCBD 2023 Avengers X-Men #1 spoilers 16 G.O.D.S. FCBD 2023 Avengers X-Men #1 spoilers 17 G.O.D.S. FCBD 2023 Avengers X-Men #1 spoilers 18 G.O.D.S.

FCBD 2023 Avengers X-Men #1 spoilers 000 G.O.D.S.

Looks like a promising summer for the House of the Mouse.

