Emmy Award Winning Actor Stuart Margolin, Best Known For Role Of Evelyn “Angel” Martin On The Rockford Files, Passes Way At 82! RIP.

THR reports.

James Garner’s pal also appeared in ‘Death Wish’ and ‘S.O.B.’ and was a busy TV director and songwriter.

Stuart Margolin, the character actor and James Garner buddy best known for portraying the smarmy yet sweet con man Evelyn “Angel” Martin on The Rockford Files, has died. He was 82.

Margolin died Monday, his stepson, actor Max Martini (The Unit), reported on Instagram. Another stepson, director Christopher Martini, told The Hollywood Reporter that Margolin died of natural causes in Staunton, Virginia.

Margolin also brought his manic, manipulative persona to the Blake Edwards films S.O.B. (1981), as a star’s (Julie Andrews) insidious personal assistant, and A Fine Mess (1986), as a bumbling crook in the filmmaker’s homage to slapstick.

Margolin appeared opposite Charles Bronson in The Stone Killer (1973) and Death Wish (1974) — both directed by Michael Winner — playing a contractor who arranges mob hits in the former and the guy who gives Bronson’s revenge-seeking Paul Kersey the gift of a revolver in the latter.

Margolin also proved to be a prolific TV director, helming episodes of The Mary Tyler Moore Show; Wonder Woman; Touched by an Angel; The Love Boat; Magnum, P.I.; Northern Exposure; Quantum Leap; and, to be expected, The Rockford Files.

In 1970, when Garner was about to star as a sheriff of a small Arizona town on NBC’s Nichols — his first network series since Maverick — he needed a “sidekick who was a shifty-eyed, backstabbing rat, but also lovable” to play his scruffy deputy, he wrote in his 2011 memoir, The Garner Files.

“We’d made screen tests but couldn’t find what we were looking for until one day I saw a clip from Love, American Style. It wasn’t a scene that should have gotten a laugh, but the actor was so good, he broke me up. I knew he was the one for the part.” (Margolin was playing a drunk who hit his head on the bars of his jail cell.)

Recalled Margolin in a 2017 interview: “I was being sought after as a young character actor and comedian until I had a choice to be on The Mary Tyler Moore Show or on Nichols with Jim Garner. I chose to work with Jim Garner because I thought I’d have more fun, which I never regretted.”

“It was a great series with great writers and the favorite show Jim ever did. It closed down after a year, and then I was approached by Jim’s executive producer and Stephen J. Cannell to be part of [NBC’s] The Rockford Files. So my career got a little bigger, I won a couple of Emmys, and I’ve had a real steady career over the years with a lot of parts.”

Indeed, Margolin received Emmys in 1979 and 1980 as best supporting actor in a drama series for his portrayal of Angel, a former San Quentin cellmate of Garner’s P.I. Jim Rockford who constantly finds himself in a jam. The Rockford Files ran for six seasons, spawned several telefilms and was a huge hit in reruns.