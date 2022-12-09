Marvel Comics & Dark Web #1 Spoilers & Review: X-Men / Venom / Amazing Spider-Man Begins!

Marvel Comics and Dark Web #1 Spoilers and Review follows.

X-Men / Venom / Amazing Spider-Man Begins!

What To Expect:

DARK WEB #1

ZEB WELLS (W) • ADAM KUBERT (A/C)

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GÓMEZ • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER BY BOBBY HERNANDEZ

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT DUSK! The two most famous clones ever are back to take what’s theirs. Ben Reilly and Madelyne Pryor have had enough and are reigniting the INFERNO! Spider-Man and the X-Men are not ready for what’s coming, and what role does Venom have in all of this? The sun is setting, dusk is approaching, and it’s going to be a long night. 40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Spoilers and Review:

The book opens with a creator credits page along with an opening blurb explaining who Chasm and the Goblin Queen are clones of.

The Goblin Queen of Limbo aka Madelyne Pryor and Chasm aka Ben Reilly are ready for revenge against the world and who they were cloned from.

That includes stealing their souls a job Eddie Brock aka Venom will help with as he’s been promised their help in finding his son Dylan Brock aka Codex.

The Goblin Queen spins her soul lulling song.

Hallows’ Eve aka Janine Godbe, Ben Reilly / Chasm’s girlfriend, and Chasm encourage the Goblin Queen to continue playing her song.

That has devastating effects on New York City.

Those effects attract the attention of the Amazing Spider-Man and the Uncanny X-Men.

At the same time, Chasm confronts Harry Osborn aka Golden Goblin (formerly the Green Goblin) seeking revenge as the Goblin Queen and Hallows’ Eve unleash Venom.

Unleash him on an unsuspecting New York City after the Amazing Spider-Man’s… brain?!

Next Up:

The Pulse:

An action-packed issue that did have to set-up the event, but did so in a way that didn’t feel text heavy yet still advance the plot. Solid art. Intrigued by what’s next. 7.5 out of 10.