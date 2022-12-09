Marvel Comics & Dark Web #1 Spoilers & Review: X-Men / Venom / Amazing Spider-Man Begins!

Marvel Comics and Dark Web #1 Spoilers and Review follows.

Dark Web logo Marvel

X-Men / Venom / Amazing Spider-Man Begins!

What To Expect:

Dark Web #1 spoilers 0-1

DARK WEB #1
ZEB WELLS (W) • ADAM KUBERT (A/C)
WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN
VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GÓMEZ • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN
VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER BY BOBBY HERNANDEZ
VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

DUSK!

The two most famous clones ever are back to take what’s theirs. Ben Reilly and Madelyne Pryor have had enough and are reigniting the INFERNO! Spider-Man and the X-Men are not ready for what’s coming, and what role does Venom have in all of this? The sun is setting, dusk is approaching, and it’s going to be a long night.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Dark Web #1 spoilers 0-2 Dark Web #1 spoilers 0-3 Dark Web #1 spoilers 0-4 Dark Web #1 spoilers 0-5 Dark Web #1 spoilers 0-6 Ryan Stegman wraparound variant cover full Dark Web #1 spoilers 0-7 Chasm Dark Web #1 spoilers 0-8 Chasm Dark Web #1 spoilers 0-9 Goblin Queen of Limbo Madelyn Pryor Dark Web #1 spoilers 0-11 Amazing Spider-Man Dark Web #1 spoilers 0-12 Amazing Spider-Man

Dark Web #1 spoilers 0-10 Venom

Spoilers and Review:

The book opens with a creator credits page along with an opening blurb explaining who Chasm and the Goblin Queen are clones of.

Dark Web #1 spoilers 0-Z

The Goblin Queen of Limbo aka Madelyne Pryor and Chasm aka Ben Reilly are ready for revenge against the world and who they were cloned from.

Dark Web #1 spoilers 1

That includes stealing their souls a job Eddie Brock aka Venom will help with as he’s been promised their help in finding his son Dylan Brock aka Codex.

Dark Web #1 spoilers 2

The Goblin Queen spins her soul lulling song.

Dark Web #1 spoilers 3

Hallows’ Eve aka Janine Godbe, Ben Reilly / Chasm’s girlfriend, and Chasm encourage the Goblin Queen to continue playing her song.

Dark Web #1 spoilers 4

That has devastating effects on New York City.

Dark Web #1 spoilers 5

Those effects attract the attention of the Amazing Spider-Man and the Uncanny X-Men.

Dark Web #1 spoilers 6

At the same time, Chasm confronts Harry Osborn aka Golden Goblin (formerly the Green Goblin) seeking revenge as the Goblin Queen and Hallows’ Eve unleash Venom.

Dark Web #1 spoilers 7

Unleash him on an unsuspecting New York City after the Amazing Spider-Man’s… brain?!

Dark Web #1 spoilers 8

Next Up:

The updated Dark Web checklist may come in handy for the next few months.

Dark Web #1 spoilers 9 updated checklist

The Pulse:

An action-packed issue that did have to set-up the event, but did so in a way that didn’t feel text heavy yet still advance the plot. Solid art. Intrigued by what’s next. 7.5 out of 10.

