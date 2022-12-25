John Byrne’s X-Men: Elsewhen #32 Spoilers! Doctor Doom Supreme Triumphant! Does Wolverine Stand A Chance? Marvel Comics Universe Spoilers!

John Babos

John-Byrne-X-Men-Elsewhen-Logo-Marvel

Creator John Byrne posted these pages a while ago with an interesting caveat plus a closing wish that works since today is Christmas Day 2022.

RELAX!!!!

This does not mean I’m back in the saddle. I just decided that since I’ve had this completed issue sitting in my Roberge Rack for MONTHS, I might as well share it.

And, in fact, this is the issue that sent me into the doldrums, as I realized the ending/subplot I’d set up here was NOT working. (Think of Peter’s leg!) So if I do somehow manage to get back to work, the last several pages of this are going to be redone.

Anyway… We begin. Merry Christmas!

Note: The “Peter’s leg” comment refers to an abandoned and ignored story element of Elsewhen that saw Piotr “Peter” Nikolayevich Rasputin aka Colossus’ leg damaged and later he returned healed with no material explanation.

John Byrne Uncannt X-Men 1980's Marvel

Now onto those interior pages.

John Byrne's X-Men Elswhen #32 spoilers 1 John Byrne's X-Men Elswhen #32 spoilers 2 John Byrne's X-Men Elswhen #32 spoilers 3 John Byrne's X-Men Elswhen #32 spoilers 4 John Byrne's X-Men Elswhen #32 spoilers 5 John Byrne's X-Men Elswhen #32 spoilers 6 John Byrne's X-Men Elswhen #32 spoilers 7 John Byrne's X-Men Elswhen #32 spoilers 8 John Byrne's X-Men Elswhen #32 spoilers 9 John Byrne's X-Men Elswhen #32 spoilers 10 John Byrne's X-Men Elswhen #32 spoilers 11 John Byrne's X-Men Elswhen #32 spoilers 12 John Byrne's X-Men Elswhen #32 spoilers 13 John Byrne's X-Men Elswhen #32 spoilers 14 John Byrne's X-Men Elswhen #32 spoilers 15 John Byrne's X-Men Elswhen #32 spoilers 16 John Byrne's X-Men Elswhen #32 spoilers 17 John Byrne's X-Men Elswhen #32 spoilers 18 John Byrne's X-Men Elswhen #32 spoilers 19 John Byrne's X-Men Elswhen #32 spoilers 20

Creator John Byrne also ends the issue with an interesting qualifier.

And, no, those aren’t Doom robots.

The good doctor’s scheme here involves using Nightcrawler’s interdimensional teleportation to tap into parallel universes to bring in alternate versions of himself, all as part of a plan to invade Mephisto’s realms in yet another attempt to rescue Doom’s mother.

So, Wolverine in Hell.

What did you think? A whole thirty-two issues deep into Byrne’s free effort for fans. It is not clear when John Byrne will return to his Elsewhen project.

Scooby Doo Christmas

Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone.

Weekly Round-Up banner October 2022

