John Byrne’s X-Men: Elsewhen #32 Spoilers! Doctor Doom Supreme Triumphant! Does Wolverine Stand A Chance? Marvel Comics Universe Spoilers!

Creator John Byrne posted these pages a while ago with an interesting caveat plus a closing wish that works since today is Christmas Day 2022.

RELAX!!!! This does not mean I’m back in the saddle. I just decided that since I’ve had this completed issue sitting in my Roberge Rack for MONTHS, I might as well share it. And, in fact, this is the issue that sent me into the doldrums, as I realized the ending/subplot I’d set up here was NOT working. (Think of Peter’s leg!) So if I do somehow manage to get back to work, the last several pages of this are going to be redone. Anyway… We begin. Merry Christmas!

Note: The “Peter’s leg” comment refers to an abandoned and ignored story element of Elsewhen that saw Piotr “Peter” Nikolayevich Rasputin aka Colossus’ leg damaged and later he returned healed with no material explanation.

Now onto those interior pages.

Creator John Byrne also ends the issue with an interesting qualifier.

And, no, those aren’t Doom robots. The good doctor’s scheme here involves using Nightcrawler’s interdimensional teleportation to tap into parallel universes to bring in alternate versions of himself, all as part of a plan to invade Mephisto’s realms in yet another attempt to rescue Doom’s mother. So, Wolverine in Hell.

What did you think? A whole thirty-two issues deep into Byrne’s free effort for fans. It is not clear when John Byrne will return to his Elsewhen project.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone.