For a full list of these releases, head to ComicList: The New Comic Book.

John Babos

6 books this week.

Action Comics #1050

Bloodshot Unleashed #4

John Stewart The Emerald Knight #1

Tales From Earth-6 A Celebration Of Stan Lee #1

Timeless #1 (2022)

Wonder Woman Historia The Amazons #3 (Of 3)

So, what did you find intriguing for the week?

I hope you are having a wonderful holiday and Christmas season with your loves ones and I wish for you all a prosperous 2023.