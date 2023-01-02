Don West, Long-Time Voice Of TNA & Impact Wrestling, Passes Away At 59! RIP

John Babos

News

Don West, Long-Time Voice Of TNA and Impact Wrestling, Passes Away At 59! RIP.

Don West 0

Long time broadcast partner and friend Mike Tenay announced the news over the weekend.

Impact Wrestling, among others, acknowledged the passing.

Scott D’Amore, head of Impact Wrestling, shared his thoughts on Don West’s passing.

Scott D’Amore Reflects on the Passing of Don West

Don West 1

You can’t think about TNA/IMPACT without thinking of Don West. Don and Mike Tenay provided the soundtrack to so many iconic moments in company history. There was no more cherished member of the TNA/IMPACT family.

Don was truly a one of a kind who brightened every room he walked into. He brought out the best in people and was an inspiration to all who crossed paths with him. He was one of the first people I met upon arriving at the TNA Asylum for the first time, and Don instantly made me feel welcome. His warm heart and legendary sense of humor made every day at work something to look forward to.

I am forever grateful for being able to share a friendship with Don and truly know my career and my life are better because of having him in them.

My deepest and heartfelt condolences go out to Don’s wife Terri, his family and friends, and of course the millions of fans whose lives he touched.

Today we mourn the loss of a special person, but let’s also stop and celebrate the amazing life of our friend and brother, Don West.

While we are here with heavy hearts, I know Don is busy planning heaven’s most epic NYE celebration ever.

Thank you for everything, DW. Love you.

On behalf of the IP team, I offer our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Don West.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

News
Justice-League-Arrowverse-banner-Earth-Prime-DC-comics-e1642782358149

DC Comics & April 2022 Solicitations Spoilers: Earth-Prime Series Fills Justice League Void?!

WWE-Womens-Tag-Team-Championship-belt-300x138

Who Advanced During Week 3 Of WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament On Raw & Smackdown?

JUSTICE-SOCIETY-OF-AMERICA-1-spoilers-0-banner-JSA-e1660997000818

DC Comics November 2022 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Justice Society Of America Return, But Who Returns With The JSA?!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse

Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse.