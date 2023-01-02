Don West, Long-Time Voice Of TNA & Impact Wrestling, Passes Away At 59! RIP

Don West, Long-Time Voice Of TNA and Impact Wrestling, Passes Away At 59! RIP.

Long time broadcast partner and friend Mike Tenay announced the news over the weekend.

Just heard from wife Terri that our brother @DonWestDeals will be spending New Years in heaven. Terri said D-Dub finally had to tap out from his match with lymphoma. We bonded as soon as we met, both as broadcast partners and friends. Years of great moments both on and off camera

Impact Wrestling, among others, acknowledged the passing.

IMPACT Wrestling is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Don West​, one of the defining voices of our 20 year history. Don's enthusiasm and passion elevated every second he called and uplifted the spirits of everybody he crossed paths with. He will be dearly missed. #RIPDonWest pic.twitter.com/gy2s4vQDUj

Scott D’Amore, head of Impact Wrestling, shared his thoughts on Don West’s passing.

You can’t think about TNA/IMPACT without thinking of Don West. Don and Mike Tenay provided the soundtrack to so many iconic moments in company history. There was no more cherished member of the TNA/IMPACT family.

Don was truly a one of a kind who brightened every room he walked into. He brought out the best in people and was an inspiration to all who crossed paths with him. He was one of the first people I met upon arriving at the TNA Asylum for the first time, and Don instantly made me feel welcome. His warm heart and legendary sense of humor made every day at work something to look forward to.

I am forever grateful for being able to share a friendship with Don and truly know my career and my life are better because of having him in them.

My deepest and heartfelt condolences go out to Don’s wife Terri, his family and friends, and of course the millions of fans whose lives he touched.

Today we mourn the loss of a special person, but let’s also stop and celebrate the amazing life of our friend and brother, Don West.

While we are here with heavy hearts, I know Don is busy planning heaven’s most epic NYE celebration ever.

Thank you for everything, DW. Love you.