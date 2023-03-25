DC Comics & Wonder Woman #797 Spoilers & Review: Lazarus Planet: Revenge Of The Gods Continues!

DC Comics and Wonder Woman #797 Spoilers and Review follows.

Lazarus Planet: Revenge Of The Gods Continues!

What To Expect.

WONDER WOMAN #797

Written by BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, and JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN and CAITLIN YARSKY

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant cover by BABS TARR

Variant cover by JOELLE JONES

1:25 variant cover by ZU ORZU

1:50 foil variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Shazam! Fury of the Gods movie variant cover by POP MHAN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | $5.99 US (card stock) The Revenge of the Gods continues in this can’t-miss tie-in! After Diana’s shocking choice to align herself with the gods, her world has changed. Could godhood be the answer to all her problems? Find out as Diana ascends! Plus, don’t miss a special Shazam story starring the new champion!

Wonder Woman #797 Spoilers and Review.

The book opens with Wonder Woman confirming she felt betrayed by Hera at the end of Lazarus Planet: Lazarus Planet #1 (full spoilers here).

It is a legit view as she wakes up later trapped by the Titans of Myth.

She is saved by the hooded figure from the core mini-series.

They battle a Minotaur and the Titans before Ratatosk points her in the direction back to Themyscira.

Leaving the hooded figure, Wonder Woman does end up back home.

Queen Nubia helps her against the beasts that have followed her.

The hooded figure also turns up on the Island where men are not welcomed.

Could the hooded figure be a woman?

Looks like the Amazons next battle is with the Army of Hades.

The hooded figure remains a constant prescence as Wonder Woman is set to wage her own Revenge on the Gods!

The back-up features Mary Bromfield, the new Champion of Shazam and also leads into the next issue of the mini-series.

The Pulse.

An action-packed issue that continues the intrigue of the core Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods mini-series. Liked both the main and back-up stories. Nice to see Shazam get some profile in the back-up. Also, I continue to be intrigued by who the hooded figure is. 7 out of 10.