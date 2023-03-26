Top 3 IDW Publishing June 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Star Trek & Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!

Top 3 IDW Publishing June 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Star Trek and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!

STAR TREK #9

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A/CA) Mike Feehan (VCA) J.J. Lendl, Daniel Bayliss

After a surprise encounter with the adrenaline-jacked Red Path during their infiltration of the hidden Cardassian facility, the Theseus’ crew must recover the Orb of Destruction-and make it out alive-if they’re to put a stop to Kahless’ bloody reign. But with Captain Sisko standing trial on Cardassia Prime with Commander Data by his side, can his crew succeed when they are divided?

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: $4.99

STAR TREK DEFIANT #4

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A/CA) Angel Unzueta (VCA) Andrea Broccardo & J. K. Woodward

With Kahless and the Red Path’s mission to conquer the universe looming over their heads, the Defiant crew must overcome their differences if they’re to prevent another massacre, and it’s the most unlikely of diplomats to convince them of as much.

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: $4.99

TMNT LAST RONIN LOST YEARS #4

(W) Tom Waltz, Kevin Eastman (A) Ben Bishop (A/CA) SL Gallant (VCA) Ben Bishop & Freddie Williams II

In the past: Michelangelo’s journey toward vengeance takes a detour when he’s captured, imprisoned, and forced to take part in a gladiatorial competition with fighters from all over the world. Though new friendships are formed withwould-be foes, one thing is certain: the only way to attain his freedom is to fight. It will take all Michelangelo’s skill to defeat those who stand between him and vengeance. Meanwhile, in the present (a.k.a. our future!): Casey Marie Jones and her young Turtle pupils grapple with the lessons left by their late sensei Michelangelo as the situation in NYC worsens. In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: $4.99

