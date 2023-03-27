Unicorn Wars battle on Blu-ray in May

Unicorn Wars has me eager to see the Blu-ray. Why? Because this is a movie about Teddy Bears fighting Unicorns. Do you need any other excuse to get excited? All my life I’ve suspected these two creatures that lurk on beds were sworn enemies. Now there’s proof it’s real. And you can see this reality in animated form when Unicorn Wars arrives on Blu-ray in May. Here’s the press release from Shout! Factory and GKIDS:

“Beautiful and hypnotic, horrifying and nightmare-inducing” — Douglas Davidson,

Elements of Madness

“Vibrant… the most uncompromisingly audacious animated film of

2023” – Los Angeles Times

Unicorn Wars

Trailer

The latest genre-bending animated feature for adults from Goya and Annecy Cristal-winning director Alberto Vásquez, Unicorn Wars will debut on Blu-ray May 9th, 2023 from GKIDS, with distribution by Shout! Factory.

A provocative and darkly beautiful horror comedy described as Bambi meets Apocalypse Now, this critically acclaimed technicolor film featured in competition at the 2022 Annecy International Animation Film Festival, and was an official selection at BFI London, Animation is Film, and Fantastic Fest.

Vásquez’ use of a hyper-saturated color palate and iconography typically associated with children juxtaposes his exploration of religious zealotry, the tortured legacies of military fascism, and the depths of the soul.

Unicorn Wars will also include a number of bonus features, including an interview with director Alberto Vásquez, a “Working in Blender” featurette, a feature-length animatic and more! Fans can pre-order their copy now by visiting ShoutFactory.com and GKIDS.com/store

For ages, teddy bears have been locked in an ancestral war against their sworn enemy, the unicorns, with the promise that victory will complete the prophecy and usher in a new era. Aggressive, confident teddy bear Bluet and his sensitive, withdrawn brother Tubby could not be more different. As the rigors and humiliation of teddy bear bootcamp turn to the psychedelic horrors of a combat tour in the Magic Forest, their complicated history and increasingly strained relationship will come to determine the fate of the entire war.

Unicorn Wars Bonus Features

Interview with the director Alberto Vásquez

“Working in Blender” featurette

Feature-length animatic

Trailer

About GKIDS

Celebrating its 15th anniversary, GKIDS is the producer and distributor of artist-driven and award-winning animation from around the world. Since 2010, the company has scored an astounding 12 Best Animated Feature Oscar nominations with The Secret of Kells in 2010, A Cat in Paris and Chico & Rita in 2012, Ernest & Celestine in 2014, The Tale of The Princess Kaguya and Song of the Sea in 2015, Boy and the World and When Marnie Was There in 2016, My Life as a Zucchini in 2017, The Breadwinner in 2018, Mirai in 2019, and Wolfwalkers in 2021. GKIDS also handles North American distribution for the famed Studio Ghibli library of films, one of the world’s most coveted animation collections with titles Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke and others; as well as the critically acclaimed television series, NEON GENESIS EVANGELION. GKIDS also hosts ANIMATION IS FILM (AIF), an annual LA-based film festival which embraces the highest aspirations of animation as a cinematic art form, and is a vocal advocate for filmmakers who push the boundaries of the medium to its fullest range of artistic expressions www.gkids.com

About Shout! Factory

Shout! Factory, LLC is a leading multi-platform media company devoted to film and TV distribution, development, and production, as well as the preservation and revitalization of the very best in pop-culture entertainment. Founded by Richard Foos, Bob Emmer, and Garson Foos in 2003, Shout! owns and manages a large portfolio of films, contemporary and classic TV series, animation, and documentaries. The company’s creative acquisition mandate has established it as a leading independent distributor, with partners and properties including GKIDS, Sesame Street, The Carol Burnett Show, The Johnny Carson Show, IFC Films, Stephen J. Cannell Productions, ITV Studios, Major League Baseball Productions, and many others. Shout! Factory Kids focuses on live-action and animated kids and family properties, and the company releases films and television shows in other genres under the Scream Factory and Shout Select imprints. Shout! develops, acquires and distributes new films via Shout! Studios, owns and operates libraries including Mystery Science Theater 3000 (in partnership with creator Joel Hodgson) and the Roger Corman New Horizon Pictures Library, and operates the acclaimed streaming service Shout! Factory TV. Shout! Factory is based in Los Angeles, California. For more on Shout! Factory, visit ShoutFactory.com.