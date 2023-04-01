WWE Wrestlemania 39 Night 1 Spoilers Sees 2 Of 3 Championships Change Hands!

WWE Wrestlemania 39 Night 1 Spoilers Sees A Of B Championships Change Hands!

The full card for the premium live event is here.

Plus here’s the championship picture before Wrestlemania 39.

Two of three Championship matches saw new champions leave the event per WWE.

…Rhea Ripley def Charlotte Flair to capture the SmackDown Women’s Champion In a WrestleMania showdown for the ages, Rhea Ripley conquered Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. With a palpable buzz in the massive crowd, Flair and Ripley locked horns and tried to test each other’s strength, but it was the challenger who managed to slam the champion face-first into the turnbuckle, giving her control of the match. Strong strikes and a German suplex followed for Ripley and she began to mock the champion. Not one to be insulted, Flair responded with her incredible offense and knocked Ripley flat on her back. The champion began dissecting the challenger, targeting her left leg and systematically compromising Ripley’s joints. Flair’s attempt at a flying crossbody didn’t go as planned, but Ripley’s attempted Riptide was countered into a DDT by the champion. Moments later, Flair attempted hit her signature moonsault, but Ripley met her at the top rope and hit a release German suplex. As the two Superstars battled, Ripley tossed Flair into the steel steps and followed it up with a major slam, but the champion kicked out. Knowing what was on the line, the two Superstars continued to batter each other, but neither could deliver the decisive blow. Flair booted Ripley out of the ring and hit a remarkable moonsault to the outside, but her attempt at the Figure-Eight Leglock was countered into a headbutt and a Riptide, but still, Flair kicked out. Ripley returned the favor by kicking out of a spear just seconds later. Both Superstars found themselves battling at the post, and Ripley managed to knock Flair onto the top rope. The challenger scaled the turnbuckle, grabbed ahold of the champion, and hit a devastating Avalanche Riptide to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship…

The main event of Night 1 saw Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn challenge the Bloodline’s Usos, Jey and Jimmy Uso, for their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

…Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. The Usos to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The stranglehold The Bloodline has on WWE has begun to loosen as Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn dethroned Jimmy & Jey Uso to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Sami Zayn built a strong rapport with Jey Uso during his time in The Bloodline, but it was those two who started the match for their teams, now as bitter enemies. The Usos showed early why they’re such dominant champions, using their incredible teamwork to keep Zayn away from his partner and unleash their tandem attacks. However, Zayn found his opening and tagged in Owens who immediately began to decimate Jimmy and Jey, highlighted by a big-time frog splash. Zayn and Owens seized all of the momentum thanks to a brainbuster from Zayn and a Swanton Bomb from Owens, but it wasn’t quite enough to put away the champions. Zayn followed that up with the ultimate disrespect by hitting an Uso Splash on Jimmy. The Usos wouldn’t go away quietly as they began to fight back, using their stereo superkicks to take out their opponents. Not even able to stand, Zayn was a sitting duck for The Usos’ assault but he took everything they had and still managed to kick out, electrifying the WWE Universe in the process. Jimmy and Jey turned their attention to Owens and slammed him through the announce table, leaving Zayn even more alone in the ring. Zayn continued to fight as he became the first Superstar to ever kick out of the 1D. Jey began to berate Zayn, slapping him and nailing him with elbows, chastising him for his time spent in The Bloodline. He even hit Zayn with his own move, the Helluva Kick. A spark of adrenaline allowed Zayn to hit an exploder suplex in the corner and he crawled his way to tag in Owens. A Helluva Kick from Zayn on Jimmy and a Stunner from Owens on Jey couldn’t put away the champions, and the ensuing brawl between all four Superstars brought the raucous crowd to its feet. The Usos capitalized, isolating Owens and hitting a double Uso Splash, but that still wasn’t enough to retain their titles. One last gasp from Owens and Zayn proved to be enough as Zayn hit Jey with two Helluva Kicks, picked up his former Bloodline cohort, and hit him with a decisive third one to end the 622 days reign of The Usos and secure the epic Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship victory for himself and Owens.

