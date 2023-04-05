DC Comics September 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees A New Batman & Robin Series Emerge For Dawn Of DC!

DC Comics September 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees A New Batman and Robin Series Emerge For Dawn Of DC!

DC reports.

…After Batman vs. Robin and Lazarus Planet, Bruce and Damian Wayne are back together again, investigating mysterious new cases and monsters in Gotham in Batman and Robin!

Launching this September, Batman and Robin is from writer Joshua Williamson and artist Simone Di Meo, and fans got a first look at the first issue’s cover, interior artwork, and…

…designs for a Robin Mobile, all crafted by Di Meo…

Whoa!