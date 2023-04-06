AEW Announces AEW x New Japan Pro Wrestling: Forbidden Door II In Canada & More!

John Babos

News

AEW Announces AEW x New Japan Pro Wrestling: Forbidden Door II In Canada and More!

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door logo 2

AEW reports.

AEW Announces Massive Six-Show Summer Canadian Tour
— Kicking off with the Return of Forbidden Door in Toronto, AEW

Will Host Shows in Three Provinces across June and July —

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023

…AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan today announced that AEW will begin a month-long excursion of Canada starting in June, touring across Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan for red-hot shows including “AEW: Dynamite,” “AEW: Rampage,” “AEW House Rules” and the highly anticipated return of the “AEW x New Japan Pro Wrestling: Forbidden Door” PPV.

After selling out the Coca-Cola Coliseum in minutes for AEW’s Toronto debut last October, Scotiabank Centre will play host to the “Forbidden Door” pay-per-view on Sunday, June 25, marking the second iteration of this groundbreaking event that pits the best and brightest talent on the AEW and NJPW rosters against one another. Tickets for “Forbidden Door” go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. ET.

From there, AEW’s foray into Canada continues with a number of market debuts and marquee events, including:

  • Wednesday, June 28: “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage” live from FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. ET.

  • Wednesday, July 5: “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage” live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. MT.

  • Wednesday, July 12: “AEW: Dynamite” live from SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. CT.

  • Friday, July 14: “AEW: Rampage” live from Brandt Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. CT.

  • Saturday, July 15: “AEW House Rules” live at Saddledome, as part of Canada’s iconic annual cultural event – “Calgary Stampede,” in Calgary, Alberta. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. MT.

Tickets can be purchased atAEWTIX.com.

“Canada has a rich wrestling heritage, and our debut in Toronto last year served as a special moment in our incredible relationship with fans throughout the country,” said Tony Khan. “Now, we’re not only entering new markets but also paying homage to the history of Canadian wrestling with unique moments like AEW House Rules taking place from the iconic Calgary Stampede. This summer is shaping up to be massive with the return of Forbidden Door, and now Canadian fans in six separate markets will get the chance to witness what AEW has to offer up close and personal…”

A big summer for AEW and NJPW.

