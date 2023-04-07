Marvel Comics & Amazing Spider-Man #23 Spoilers & Review: In The Crosshairs Of Captain America & The Fantastic Four!

Marvel Comics and Amazing Spider-Man #23 Spoilers and Review follows.

In The Crosshairs Of Captain America and The Fantastic Four!

What To Expect.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #23

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) • Variant Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

DISNEY100 INFINITY GAUNTLET BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO WHAT DID PETER DO?! We opened this series with a question. The centerpiece of the answer is a flat-out fight. 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Amazing Spider-Man #23 Spoilers and Review.

As I have noted the current arc can be a tad confusing at times, the catch-up blurb in the opening pages of the issue can get us all on the same page.

Spider-Man is back on Earth from the parrallel dimension as Mary Jane saved him.

Back on Earth, Spider-Man is on the run.

However, Mary Jane is still in the pararrel dimension with Paul and likely other threats.

Looks like Peter Parke is in Pennsylvania, on his way back home to New York City, after some theft.

In New York he realizes he’s only been away a day by Earth standards, but he was actually away a week as time moves differently in the parrallel dimension.

Norman Osborn is there in New York City with Aunt May and seems to genuinely want to help Peter Parker and make sure he’s ok.

However, Peter believes he doesn’t have a lot of time.

He needs to save Mary Jane before she turns into an old woman in the parrallel dimension.

He seeks the aid, actually a lab, of the Fantastic Four and explains what’s going on.

However, he escapes them as they need to report back to Captain America who is after Spider-Man due to two massive explosions, from previous issues, where pieces of his costume were found.

Well, Captain America actually finds Peter Parker in mid costume change.

He wants to help Peter Parker, but it may take one day to clear up.

Peter doesn’t have the time to spare.

Quite literally.

He escapes Captain America and goes to Norman Osborn, his one-time arch enemy Green Goblin, for help.

The Pulse.

This storyline remains a bit confusing. That can happen with dimensional stories involving time. This issue felt like a decent thriller thought with Spider-Man on the run fro his friends, foes and authorities alike. Frenetic pace with scenes showing how resourceful and even powerful Spider-Man can be rendered by an art time that mikes dark with light well. 8 out of 10.