Marvel Comics & Amazing Spider-Man #23 Spoilers & Review: In The Crosshairs Of Captain America & The Fantastic Four!

John Babos

Spoilers

Marvel Comics and Amazing Spider-Man #23 Spoilers and Review follows.

Mary Jane Amazing Spider-Man logo

In The Crosshairs Of Captain America and The Fantastic Four!

What To Expect.

Amazing Spider-Man #23 spoilers 0-1 John Romita Jr JRJR

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #23
ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) • Variant Cover by CHRIS BACHALO
TIMELESS MYSTERIO VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS
TIMELESS MYSTERIO VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS
DISNEY100 INFINITY GAUNTLET VARIANT COVER BY LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO
DISNEY100 INFINITY GAUNTLET BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO

WHAT DID PETER DO?!

We opened this series with a question.

The centerpiece of the answer is a flat-out fight.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Amazing Spider-Man #23 spoilers 0-6 Chris Bachalo Amazing Spider-Man #23 spoilers 0-7 David Nakayama with Miles Morales Amazing Spider-Man #23 spoilers 0-8 Ariel Diaz with Jackpot Mary Jane Watson & Felicia Hardy Black Cat Amazing Spider-Man #23 spoilers 0-9 Ivan Tao with Mary Jane Watson Jackpot Amazing Spider-Man #23 spoilers 0-10 Tiago Da Silva with SilkAmazing Spider-Man #23 spoilers 0-4 Lorenzo Pastrovicchio Disney 100 Amazing Spider-Man #23 spoilers 0-5 Lorenzo Pastrovicchio Disney 100 black & white Amazing Spider-Man #23 spoilers 0-2 Alex Ross Timeless Mysterio Amazing Spider-Man #23 spoilers 0-3 Alex Ross Timeless Mysterio sketch black & white

Amazing Spider-Man #23 Spoilers and Review.

As I have noted the current arc can be a tad confusing at times, the catch-up blurb in the opening pages of the issue can get us all on the same page.

Amazing Spider-Man #23 spoilers 0-Z

Spider-Man is back on Earth from the parrallel dimension as Mary Jane saved him.

Amazing Spider-Man #23 spoilers 1

Back on Earth, Spider-Man is on the run.

Amazing Spider-Man #23 spoilers 2

However, Mary Jane is still in the pararrel dimension with Paul and likely other threats.

Amazing Spider-Man #23 spoilers 3

Looks like Peter Parke is in Pennsylvania, on his way back home to New York City, after some theft.

Amazing Spider-Man #23 spoilers 4

In New York he realizes he’s only been away a day by Earth standards, but he was actually away a week as time moves differently in the parrallel dimension.

Amazing Spider-Man #23 spoilers 5

Norman Osborn is there in New York City with Aunt May and seems to genuinely want to help Peter Parker and make sure he’s ok.

Amazing Spider-Man #23 spoilers 6

However, Peter believes he doesn’t have a lot of time.

Amazing Spider-Man #23 spoilers 7

He needs to save Mary Jane before she turns into an old woman in the parrallel dimension.

Amazing Spider-Man #23 spoilers 8

He seeks the aid, actually a lab, of the Fantastic Four and explains what’s going on.

Amazing Spider-Man #23 spoilers 9

However, he escapes them as they need to report back to Captain America who is after Spider-Man due to two massive explosions, from previous issues, where pieces of his costume were found.

Amazing Spider-Man #23 spoilers 10

Well, Captain America actually finds Peter Parker in mid costume change.

Amazing Spider-Man #23 spoilers 11

He wants to help Peter Parker, but it may take one day to clear up.

Amazing Spider-Man #23 spoilers 12

Peter doesn’t have the time to spare.

Amazing Spider-Man #23 spoilers 13

Quite literally.

Amazing Spider-Man #23 spoilers 14

He escapes Captain America and goes to Norman Osborn, his one-time arch enemy Green Goblin, for help.

Amazing Spider-Man #23 spoilers 15

The Pulse.

This storyline remains a bit confusing. That can happen with dimensional stories involving time. This issue felt like a decent thriller thought with Spider-Man on the run fro his friends, foes and authorities alike. Frenetic pace with scenes showing how resourceful and even powerful Spider-Man can be rendered by an art time that mikes dark with light well. 8 out of 10.

Spoilers
