DC Comics & Batman / Superman: World’s Finest #14 Spoilers & Review: Bruce Wayne Vs. Clark Kent Over Murderer Label Plus The Real Villain & Conspiracy Exposed!

Batman / Superman: World's Finest #14 Spoilers and Review follows.

Bruce Wayne Vs. Clark Kent Over Murderer Label Plus The Real Villain and Conspiracy Exposed!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD’S FINEST #14
Written by MARK WAID
Art and cover by DAN MORA
Variant cover by SERG ACUNA
1:25 variant cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN
1:50 variant cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA
Superman variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

BRUCE WAYNE…A MURDERER?

Bruce Wayne’s billionaire rival Simon Stagg is dead. And Bruce Wayne is suspect number one! With their friend’s freedom and reputation on the line, Superman, Robin, and Metamorpho, the Element Man, join forces to exonerate the Dark Knight’s alter ego the best way they can: by finding Stagg’s real killer before they strike again!

Batman / Superman: World’s Finest #14 Spoilers and Review.

As we saw at the end of the last issue, Bruce Wayne was arrested for the murder of Simon Stagg (full spoilers here).

Daily Planet cub reporter and photographer Jimmy Olsen pieced the clues together which police then used to justify Bruce Wayne’s arrest.

Bruce Wayne (Batman) is upset with Clark Kent (Superman) for the article that he helped craft for the Daily Planet about the case for Bruce Wayne’s arrest.

Superman notes that he knows that Bruce Wayne is innocent, but there is no believeable reason why Clark Kent would yet.

Later, Clark Kent is at Simon Stagg’s funeral and gets a call from Bruce Wayne who appears to have uncovered a conspiracy.

Many of the world’s wealthiest, including Oliver Queen (Green Arrow) have been kidnapped and replaced by doppelgängers.

Batman thinks Professor Ivo is behind it all with perhaps an unknowing assist from the Metal Men’s Doc Magnus.

Batman and Metamorpho look to track down the Metal Men who they appear to find being melted down?!

Elseswhere, Superman and Robin are confronted by Professor Ivo in a fashion.

Well, his voice.

He admits to being behind it all and there may be a monetary incentive for him as well.

However, creating a robotic Metamorpho, with the ability to create Superman harming kryptonite, is a plus for him it would seem!

The Pulse.

Another loaded issue with dynamic action, compelling drama, deductive sleuthing, all rendered by gorgous art all around. I remain intrigued. 8.5 out of 10.

