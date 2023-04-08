Marvel Comics & Spider-Man #7 Spoilers: Major Retcon As Billed-As-Classic Spider-Man Sidekick No Longer Severed From The Great Web!

John Babos

Spoilers, Top Story

Marvel Comics and Spider-Man #7 Spoilers follows.

Spider-Boy logo

Major Retcon As Billed-As-Classic Spider-Man Sidekick No Longer Severed From The Great Web!

What To Expect.

Spider-Man #7 spoilers 0-1 Mark Bagley

SPIDER-MAN #7
DAN SLOTT (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GOMEZ
TOP SECRET SPOILER VAIRANT COVER BY TBA
TIMELESS DOCTOR OCTOPUS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS
TIMELESS DOCTOR OCTOPUS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

“The End of the Spider-Verse” is here!

Friends became enemies, enemies became friends and now all of the Spider-Verse ENDS!

Jessica Drew? Gone. Peter Parker? Gone. And they aren’t the only ones erased by the sacred Sting-Knife.

How can Silk and the rest of the Spiders win this Spider-War?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Spider-Man #7 spoilers 0-4 Carlos Gomez Spider-Man #7 spoilers 0-2 Alex Ross Timeless Doctor Octopus Spider-Man #7 spoilers 0-3 Alex Ross Timeless Doctor Octopus sketch black & white Spider-Man #7 spoilers 0-5 Humberto Ramos with Spider-Boy

That includes TWO second print covers with both in stores May 17, 2023.

Spider-Man #7 spoilers 0-6 Humberto Ramos 2nd Print Spider-Boy Spider-Man #7 spoilers 0-7 Luciano Vecchio 2nd Print Spider-Boy

Spider-Man #7 Spoilers.

The good guys win and oncer severed parts of the Great Web are restored.

Spider-Man #7 spoilers 1 Spider-Boy

That’s Baily the Spider-Boy?!

Spider-Man #7 spoilers 2 Spider-Boy

Not to be mistaken with 1996’s DC Comics and Marvel Amalgam of Superboy and Spider-Man in that Spider-Boy aka Peter Ross.

Spider-Boy #1 spoilers 0-1 Mike Wieringo DC Marvel Amalgam 1996

The current issue of Spider-Man #7 ends on a positive with the main Peter Parker also restored.

Spider-Man #7 spoilers 3 Spider-Boy

More to come on Spider-Boy in Marvel.

