Marvel Comics & Spider-Man #7 Spoilers: Major Retcon As Billed-As-Classic Spider-Man Sidekick No Longer Severed From The Great Web!

Marvel Comics and Spider-Man #7 Spoilers follows.

Major Retcon As Billed-As-Classic Spider-Man Sidekick No Longer Severed From The Great Web!

What To Expect.

SPIDER-MAN #7

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GOMEZ

TOP SECRET SPOILER VAIRANT COVER BY TBA

TIMELESS DOCTOR OCTOPUS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS DOCTOR OCTOPUS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS “The End of the Spider-Verse” is here! Friends became enemies, enemies became friends and now all of the Spider-Verse ENDS! Jessica Drew? Gone. Peter Parker? Gone. And they aren’t the only ones erased by the sacred Sting-Knife. How can Silk and the rest of the Spiders win this Spider-War?! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

That includes TWO second print covers with both in stores May 17, 2023.

Spider-Man #7 Spoilers.

The good guys win and oncer severed parts of the Great Web are restored.

That’s Baily the Spider-Boy?!

Not to be mistaken with 1996’s DC Comics and Marvel Amalgam of Superboy and Spider-Man in that Spider-Boy aka Peter Ross.

The current issue of Spider-Man #7 ends on a positive with the main Peter Parker also restored.

More to come on Spider-Boy in Marvel.