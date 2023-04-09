Arthur C. Clarke Award For Science Fiction Winner Writer Rachel Pollack, Best Known For Her Doom Patrol Run Following Grant Morrison, Passes Away At 77! RIP.

The Guardian reports.

Rachel Pollack, award-winning author, leading authority on tarot and the occult, trans activist and comic-book writer who created the first mainstream transgender superhero, has died aged 77.

As an author of speculative fiction, she published seven novels and four collections of short stories, including 1980’s Golden Vanity and Unquenchable Fire, which won the Arthur C Clarke award for science fiction in 1989. Her most recent, The Fissure King, was published in 2017.

Her first fiction success was the short story Pandora’s Bust, published in Michael Moorcock’s seminal new wave magazine New Worlds in 1971, and she transitioned very soon afterwards.

Her friend, the author Neil Gaiman, visited Pollack at the home she shared with her wife Zoe in Rhinebeck, New York state, shortly before her death. She was diagnosed seven years ago with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, and was, says Gaiman, drifting in and out of consciousness when he was there.

Pollack’s death was confirmed by her wife who posted a message on Facebook which was tweeted by Gaiman.

Gaiman, who first met Pollack in 1985 while interviewing her about tarot for the now-defunct Today newspaper, said: “Rachel was a beloved writer of fantasy, but I prefer to describe her as a magical realist. She wrote these wonderful books of heightened reality and magical worlds where she would concretise metaphor.

“Rachel and I bonded over many, many things, one of which was Jewishness, and despite being a bastion of the new age she was also incredibly Jewish. There’s an orthodox prayer that begins ‘Thank you, God, for not making me a woman.’

“I remember her telling me that after she came to following her surgery she said, ‘Blessed to you God for not making me a woman, but thrice-blessed to the doctor who did.’”

Pollack, born in Brooklyn, New York, on 17 August 1945, was one of the earliest trans activists, and moved to the UK when she transitioned in her early 20s, following a career as a professor of English.

British writer and cultural critic Roz Kaveney recalls that when she moved to London in 1971 she went to the Gay Liberation Front and “asked them if they were doing anything about what we now call trans stuff. They said they had a small group coordinated by Rachel Pollack, and I went to see her the very same day.”