DC Comics & The Flash #796 Spoilers & Review: Heroes In Crisis Victims Redeemed, But Can The One Minute War Really Be Over?

DC Comics and The Flash #796 Spoilers and Review follows.

Heroes In Crisis Victims Redeemed, But Can The One Minute War Really Be Over?

What To Expect.

THE FLASH #796

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Pencils by ROGER CRUZ and FERNANDO PASARIN

Inks by WELLINGTON DIAS

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by DANIELE DI NICUOLO

Variant cover by YASMIN FLORES MONTANEZ

1:25 variant cover by LEE GARBETT

1:50 foil variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) It’s the final moments of the One-Minute War! Cornered by the evil Admiral Vel, the Flash family is on the edge of defeat, but some surprising allies give the speedsters one last chance to change the outcome of the war once and for all!

The Flash #796 Spoilers and Review.

We open with a recap of the last several issues to get readers caught up to where and when we are now.

The Gold Beetle of the future has been able to free the heroes that perished, at Wally West’s hands, during the much maligned Heroes in Crisis 2018-19 event series.

Well, they are all ready and able to help the rest of the Flash Family in their One Minute War against the forces of Admiral Vel.

However, Wally West and the Gold Beetle have a mission of their own.

However, the Gold Beetle’s one minute is over so Wally West is on his own.

At the same time, the Flash Family is readying their endgame.

Wally West confronts Admiral Vel.

And wins by forcing him into a pod that may siphon his energy to be able to save everyone.

It works!

In fact, it changes time as his forces choose not to attack in the first place because they can’t find him?!

Wally West is reunited with his literal family and his extended Flash Family as the issue begins to end.

Barry Allen, who was caught mid proposal to Iris West, hurries back to the restaurant, as he was only away for a minute and proposes.

He gets the answer he hoped for as everyone congregates at Wally West’s home for a big party as Impulse and Max Mercury end the issue with a race.

The Pulse.

A partially satisfying end mostly due to the Heroes in Crisis redemption care of the Gold Beetle. Bad guys defeated, but they can come back any time as time is allegedly on their side? Eh. The art teams were good on their own, but they were jarring when in the same book. 7 out of 10.