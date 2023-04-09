DC Comics & The Flash #796 Spoilers & Review: Heroes In Crisis Victims Redeemed, But Can The One Minute War Really Be Over?

John Babos

Spoilers, Top Story

DC Comics and The Flash #796 Spoilers and Review follows.

Heroes-In-Crisis-logo

Heroes In Crisis Victims Redeemed, But Can The One Minute War Really Be Over?

What To Expect.

Flash #796 spoilers 0-1 Taurin Clarke

THE FLASH #796
Written by JEREMY ADAMS
Pencils by ROGER CRUZ and FERNANDO PASARIN
Inks by WELLINGTON DIAS
Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
Variant cover by DANIELE DI NICUOLO
Variant cover by YASMIN FLORES MONTANEZ
1:25 variant cover by LEE GARBETT
1:50 foil variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

It’s the final moments of the One-Minute War! Cornered by the evil Admiral Vel, the Flash family is on the edge of defeat, but some surprising allies give the speedsters one last chance to change the outcome of the war once and for all!

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Flash #796 spoilers 0-2 Di Nicuolo Flash #796 spoilers 0-3 Yasmin Flores Montanez Flash #796 spoilers 0-4 Lee Garbett

The Flash #796 Spoilers and Review.

We open with a recap of the last several issues to get readers caught up to where and when we are now.

Flash #796 spoilers 2

The Gold Beetle of the future has been able to free the heroes that perished, at Wally West’s hands, during the much maligned Heroes in Crisis 2018-19 event series.

Flash #796 spoilers 3

Well, they are all ready and able to help the rest of the Flash Family in their One Minute War against the forces of Admiral Vel.

Flash #796 spoilers 4

However, Wally West and the Gold Beetle have a mission of their own.

Flash #796 spoilers 5

However, the Gold Beetle’s one minute is over so Wally West is on his own.

Flash #796 spoilers 6

At the same time, the Flash Family is readying their endgame.

Flash #796 spoilers 7

Wally West confronts Admiral Vel.

Flash #796 spoilers 8

And wins by forcing him into a pod that may siphon his energy to be able to save everyone.

Flash #796 spoilers 9

It works!

Flash #796 spoilers 10

In fact, it changes time as his forces choose not to attack in the first place because they can’t find him?!

Flash #796 spoilers 11

Wally West is reunited with his literal family and his extended Flash Family as the issue begins to end.

Flash #796 spoilers 12

Barry Allen, who was caught mid proposal to Iris West, hurries back to the restaurant, as he was only away for a minute and proposes.

Flash #796 spoilers 13

He gets the answer he hoped for as everyone congregates at Wally West’s home for a big party as Impulse and Max Mercury end the issue with a race.

Flash #796 spoilers 14 Flash #796 spoilers 16

The Pulse.

A partially satisfying end mostly due to the Heroes in Crisis redemption care of the Gold Beetle. Bad guys defeated, but they can come back any time as time is allegedly on their side? Eh. The art teams were good on their own, but they were jarring when in the same book. 7 out of 10.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Spoilers Top Story
Weekly-Round-Up-banner-Wonder-Women-2022-Amazons-Wonder-Woman-e1643038383363

The Weekly Round-Up #634 With Saga #55, Deadly Class #50, Deathstroke Inc. #5, X Deaths Of Wolverine #1 & More Plus The Week In Music!

Junkyard-Joe-banner-e1630589802755

Geiger 80-Page Giant #1 Spoilers: Junkyard Joe Series Gets A Release Timeframe & First Look!

Belle-banner-e1652197375691

Blu-ray Review: Belle

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse