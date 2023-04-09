Marvel Comics August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Fall Of X Checklist With New Series Unveiled!
Marvel unveiled their Fall of X event checklist that goes beyond the X-Men franchise.
Marvel began revealing covers and solicitations for their Fall of X series including the Astonishing Iceman #1.
ASTONISHING ICEMAN #1
Written by STEVE ORLANDO
Art by VINCENZO CARRATÙ
Cover by JESÚS SAIZ
On Sale 8/2
Even more revealed about the Dark X-Men #1.
DARK X-MEN #1
Written by STEVE FOXE
Art by JONAS SCHARF
Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA
On Sale 8/16
As well more on the Realm of X #1.
REALM OF X #1
Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK
Art by DIÓGENES NEVES
Cover by STEPHANIE HANS
On Sale 8/23
Who is the Uncanny Spider-Man?