Marvel Comics August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Fall Of X Checklist With New Series Unveiled!

Marvel unveiled their Fall of X event checklist that goes beyond the X-Men franchise.

Marvel began revealing covers and solicitations for their Fall of X series including the Astonishing Iceman #1.

ASTONISHING ICEMAN #1
Written by STEVE ORLANDO
Art by VINCENZO CARRATÙ
Cover by JESÚS SAIZ
On Sale 8/2

Even more revealed about the Dark X-Men #1.

DARK X-MEN #1
Written by STEVE FOXE
Art by JONAS SCHARF
Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA
On Sale 8/16

As well more on the Realm of X #1.

REALM OF X #1
Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK
Art by DIÓGENES NEVES
Cover by STEPHANIE HANS
On Sale 8/23

Who is the Uncanny Spider-Man?

