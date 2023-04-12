Marvel Comics & Captain America: Cold War Alpha #1 Spoilers & Review: Villains Become Allies & Vice Versa As Event Kicks Off?!

Marvel Comics and Captain America: Cold War Alpha #1 Spoilers and Review follows.

Captain America Cold War logo shield Steve Rogers Sam Wilson Falcon Bucky Barnes Winter Soldier

Villains Become Allies and Vice Versa As Event Kicks Off?!

What To Expect.

Captain America Cold War Alpha #1 spoilers 0-1 Patrick Gleason

CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR ALPHA #1
COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING & TOCHI ONYEBUCHI (W) • Carlos Magno (A) • Cover by PATRICK GLEASON • VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL ACUÑA • VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO • INFINITY SAGA PHASE 3 VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN • TIMELESS BARON ZEMO VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS • TIMELESS BARON ZEMO VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS • MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

THE REVOLUTION STARTS HERE: COLD WAR – PART ONE!

Bucky Barnes is the Outer Circle’s New Revolution, and he has enacted his deadliest move yet — an alliance with Sam Wilson’s nemesis, the White Wolf. When Steve Rogers’ adopted son, Ian, A.K.A. Nomad, is abducted by someone Steve thought was a friend, he suspects Bucky’s hand at work and calls upon the people who know Ian best — Sam Wilson, Sharon Carter and Misty Knight — to help him get to the bottom of the attack. Has Bucky finally gone too far? Why has Nomad been taken, and what does it have to do with a portal to Dimension Z opening over a secret battleground in Alaska? The Symbol of Truth and the Sentinel of Liberty reunite for a pulse-pounding crossover event that will make them question everything they believe in…and each other.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Captain America Cold War Alpha #1 spoilers 0-3 Daniel Acuna Captain America Cold War Alpha #1 spoilers 0-5 Marco Checchetto Captain America Cold War Alpha #1 spoilers 0-2 Stefano Caselli Captain America Cold War Alpha #1 spoilers 0-4 Steve McNiven Infinity Saga Phase 3 MCU Captain America Cold War Alpha #1 spoilers 0-Y Alex Ross Timeless Baron Zemo Captain America Cold War Alpha #1 spoilers 0-Z Alex Ross Timeless Baron Zemo sketch black & white

Captain America: Cold War Alpha #1 Spoilers and Review.

The book opens with Wakanda’s White Wolf, Hunter, the adopted brother of the Black Panther, in prison.

Captain America Cold War Alpha #1 spoilers 1

He’s confronted by and freed by the Winter Soldier, Buck Barnes, now going by the nom de guerre of Revolution.

Captain America Cold War Alpha #1 spoilers 2

They come to an agreement over the Winter Soldier getting access to White Wolf’s advanced Wakandan tech in exchange for a throne of some kind.

Captain America Cold War Alpha #1 spoilers 3

Elsewhere, Steve Rogers, Captain America, is having brunch with his son Ian Rogers, Nomad, who was concieved during Rogers and Sharon Carter’s time in Dimension Z where time moves differently.

Captain America Cold War Alpha #1 spoilers 4

They get each other caught up, including about Roger’s first and former partner, the Winter Soldier.

Captain America Cold War Alpha #1 spoilers 5

However, Rogers senses something is wrong, he’s right, as the restaurant is bombed and Ian is kidnapped by one-time ally Peggy Carter?!

Captain America Cold War Alpha #1 spoilers 6

This developments means that Steve Rogers needs to the help of Marvel’s other Captain America, Sam Wilson, and his partners Misty Knight and Sharon Carter.

Captain America Cold War Alpha #1 spoilers 7

They recap what’s happened and the lack of coincidence between the White Wolf being freed from prison and Ian Rogers being kidnapped.

Captain America Cold War Alpha #1 spoilers 8

Steve Rogers can tell that the Winter Soldier appears to be behind all of these recent developments.

Captain America Cold War Alpha #1 spoilers 9

However, he can’t tell what his endgame is.

Captain America Cold War Alpha #1 spoilers 10

Looks like the throne that the White Wolf wanted was Dimension Z’s where Nomad is being held captive as the Winter Soldier (I kept bring myself to call him Revolution) just looks on.

Captain America Cold War Alpha #1 spoilers 11

A battle is waged against Outer Circle villainous group in Alaska as the White Wolf and the Winter Soldier send Dimension Z monsters to take on our heroes.

Captain America Cold War Alpha #1 spoilers 12

The book ends with the Winter Soldier teasing his plan and that it culminates with the deaths of both Captain Americas?!

Captain America Cold War Alpha #1 spoilers 13

Up Next.

Here’s the Captain America: Cold War checklist.

Captain America Cold War Alpha #1 spoilers 14 Captain America Cold War checklist

The Pulse.

An action-packed kick-off with lost of intrigue that works best with these kind of political thrillers. Decent art. I am intrigued by the shifting allegiances and what the Winter Soldier is really after as those last few panels of the book don’t “sound” like him. 7.5 out of 10.

