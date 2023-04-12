Marvel Comics & Captain America: Cold War Alpha #1 Spoilers & Review: Villains Become Allies & Vice Versa As Event Kicks Off?!

Marvel Comics and Captain America: Cold War Alpha #1 Spoilers and Review follows.

Villains Become Allies and Vice Versa As Event Kicks Off?!

What To Expect.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR ALPHA #1

COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING & TOCHI ONYEBUCHI (W) • Carlos Magno (A) • Cover by PATRICK GLEASON • VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL ACUÑA • VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO • INFINITY SAGA PHASE 3 VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN • TIMELESS BARON ZEMO VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS • TIMELESS BARON ZEMO VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS • MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI THE REVOLUTION STARTS HERE: COLD WAR – PART ONE! Bucky Barnes is the Outer Circle’s New Revolution, and he has enacted his deadliest move yet — an alliance with Sam Wilson’s nemesis, the White Wolf. When Steve Rogers’ adopted son, Ian, A.K.A. Nomad, is abducted by someone Steve thought was a friend, he suspects Bucky’s hand at work and calls upon the people who know Ian best — Sam Wilson, Sharon Carter and Misty Knight — to help him get to the bottom of the attack. Has Bucky finally gone too far? Why has Nomad been taken, and what does it have to do with a portal to Dimension Z opening over a secret battleground in Alaska? The Symbol of Truth and the Sentinel of Liberty reunite for a pulse-pounding crossover event that will make them question everything they believe in…and each other. 40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

Captain America: Cold War Alpha #1 Spoilers and Review.

The book opens with Wakanda’s White Wolf, Hunter, the adopted brother of the Black Panther, in prison.

He’s confronted by and freed by the Winter Soldier, Buck Barnes, now going by the nom de guerre of Revolution.

They come to an agreement over the Winter Soldier getting access to White Wolf’s advanced Wakandan tech in exchange for a throne of some kind.

Elsewhere, Steve Rogers, Captain America, is having brunch with his son Ian Rogers, Nomad, who was concieved during Rogers and Sharon Carter’s time in Dimension Z where time moves differently.

They get each other caught up, including about Roger’s first and former partner, the Winter Soldier.

However, Rogers senses something is wrong, he’s right, as the restaurant is bombed and Ian is kidnapped by one-time ally Peggy Carter?!

This developments means that Steve Rogers needs to the help of Marvel’s other Captain America, Sam Wilson, and his partners Misty Knight and Sharon Carter.

They recap what’s happened and the lack of coincidence between the White Wolf being freed from prison and Ian Rogers being kidnapped.

Steve Rogers can tell that the Winter Soldier appears to be behind all of these recent developments.

However, he can’t tell what his endgame is.

Looks like the throne that the White Wolf wanted was Dimension Z’s where Nomad is being held captive as the Winter Soldier (I kept bring myself to call him Revolution) just looks on.

A battle is waged against Outer Circle villainous group in Alaska as the White Wolf and the Winter Soldier send Dimension Z monsters to take on our heroes.

The book ends with the Winter Soldier teasing his plan and that it culminates with the deaths of both Captain Americas?!

The Pulse.

An action-packed kick-off with lost of intrigue that works best with these kind of political thrillers. Decent art. I am intrigued by the shifting allegiances and what the Winter Soldier is really after as those last few panels of the book don’t “sound” like him. 7.5 out of 10.