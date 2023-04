DC Comics Has FIVE FREE Comic Books, For Now, In May 2023 Mostly To Coincide With Free Comic Book Day 2023 (FCBD 2023)!

Dawn of DC: Knight Terrors Free Comic Book Day Special Edition (DC)

Dawn of DC: We Are Legends Special Edition (DC)

Dawn Of DC Primer (DC) *



Clark and Lex / Fann Club: Batman Squad Free Comic Book Day Special Edition (DC)

Girl Taking Over: A Lois Lane Story Free Comic Book Day Special (DC)

Free Comic Book Day 2023 is on Saturday May 6, 2023 thus year with many comic book stores making a weekend of it.

* NOTE: Dawn Of DC Primer #2 will free, but available on Tuesday May 26, 2023.