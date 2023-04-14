Marvel Comics July 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Unveils Something Called Marvel Zero?!

Marvel reports.

The Biggest Marvel Comics Sagas of the Year Begin in ‘Marvel Zero’

Marvel’s 2023 FCBD Gold Titles will be presented in a special deluxe edition this July!

On May 6, readers can dive into some of the most monumental upcoming Marvel Comics stories with FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/X-MEN and FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM! With essential lead-in tales for the X-Men’s FALL OF X era, Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti’sG.O.D.S., and more, fans won’t dare to miss a single page, and luckily, they’ll have another chance to pick up both issues in July!

Both FREE COMIC BOOK DAY GOLD titles will return to shops in a deluxe edition titled MARVEL ZERO! In addition to being jam packed with entry points into Spider-Man, X-Men, Venom, and more, this giant-sized one-shot will be bursting with never-before-seen bonus material including preview art, design sketches, and more!

Here’s what fans can look forward to:

  • Spidey faces a new villain, while two classic villains return, setting the stage for the explosive upcoming story arcs in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN!
  • If you thought you knew how Venom fit into the history of the Marvel Universe, prepare to be proved WRONG with a shocking story that sets up the next huge epic coming to VENOM! 
  • FALL OF X begins! A new threat to mutantkind emerges while the X-Men’s HELLFIRE GALA is in full swing—one with a very familiar visage!
  • And with the world in disarray, the moment calls for a new alliance between heroes both mutant and otherwise—the all-new UNCANNY AVENGERS!
  • Previews of Jonathan Hickman’s two new Marvel projects, ULTIMATE INVASION with Bryan Hitch and G.O.D.S. with Valerio Schiti!

Marvel Zero #1 A

MARVEL ZERO
Written by ZEB WELLS, AL EWING, GERRY DUGGAN, & JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art by PATRICK GLEASON, CAFU, JOSH CASSARA, JAVIER GARRON, VALERIO SCHITI, & BRYAN HITCH
Cover by PATRICK GLEASON
On Sale 7/5

Check out the cover now and experience the start of the most-anticipated comic tales of the year when MARVEL ZERO arrives this July!

