Marvel Comics July 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Unveils Something Called Marvel Zero?!

Marvel reports.

The Biggest Marvel Comics Sagas of the Year Begin in ‘Marvel Zero’

Marvel’s 2023 FCBD Gold Titles will be presented in a special deluxe edition this July!

On May 6, readers can dive into some of the most monumental upcoming Marvel Comics stories with FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/X-MEN and FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM! With essential lead-in tales for the X-Men’s FALL OF X era, Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti’sG.O.D.S., and more, fans won’t dare to miss a single page, and luckily, they’ll have another chance to pick up both issues in July!

Both FREE COMIC BOOK DAY GOLD titles will return to shops in a deluxe edition titled MARVEL ZERO! In addition to being jam packed with entry points into Spider-Man, X-Men, Venom, and more, this giant-sized one-shot will be bursting with never-before-seen bonus material including preview art, design sketches, and more!

Here’s what fans can look forward to: