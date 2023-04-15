Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Showrunner Reconciles Borg Timeline From Picard Season 2 As Picard Series Finale Looms! (Slight Spoilers)

John Babos

Spoilers

The penultimate episode of Star Trek: Picard Season 3, and also the Final Season, dropped last week and delivered as promised in revealing most if not all the big secrets.

The episode also saw the return of the Borg, but in their more nefarious incarnation and not how they were at the end of Star Trek: Picard Season 2.

Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas circled this square, pun intended, on social media.

Star Trek Picard Season 2 to Season 3 Borg Timeline clarification

So, there you have it. Star Trek: Picard Season 2 finale has no real impact on the Star Trek: Picard Final Season.

Star Trek: Picard S03E10, titled The Last Generation, will air on April 20, 2023.

