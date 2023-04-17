Bruce Lee comes to 4K UHD in UK on July 17

Bruce Lee fans across the pond will be getting a major treat with the release of Bruce Lee At Golden Harvest boxset. Four of Bruce Lee’s five feature films will get upgraded to 4K UHD. Enter The Dragon will be included as a Blu-ray of the previous release. Rumor is that Warner Brothers will be putting its own 4K UHD to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release (and Bruce Lee’s passing). While you may have already picked up previous boxset releases over the decades, Bruce Lee at Golden Harvest promises two major unseen elements. First is the Mandarin cut of The Big Boss that’s 10 minutes longer than what’s been released on home video. The second thing is more fighting action from Game of Death shoot that was directed by Bruce Lee.

Bruce Lee At Golden Harvest at the moment is only set for release in Great Britain. There are no confirmed reports if a company in the United States will be distributing this amazing collection of Bruce Lee’s legacy. We’ll have updates as they’re officially announced. Here’s the press release from Arrow Video:

When former child actor and Hollywood TV sidekick Bruce Lee returned to his native Hong Kong in 1971 to star in two films for fledgling company Golden Harvest, movie history was made thanks to one of the most iconic partnerships between star and studio that cinema has ever seen. In only a handful of films, Lee high-kicked his way into audiences’ imaginations forever, thanks to his blistering screen presence and his masterful ‘Jeet Kune Do’ fighting technique.

The first two starring vehicles for Lee, The Big Boss and Fist of Fury (both directed by Lo Wei), smashed all box office records in Hong Kong and made him the most famous face on the continent. Lee asserted his artistic independence by directing, writing and starring in The Way of the Dragon, arguably his most thrilling and personal film. Tragically, on the cusp of achieving the international stardom he had long strived for, Bruce Lee died suddenly in 1973, aged only 32. Not to be outdone by the tidal wave of ‘Bruceploitation’ films that followed, Golden Harvest completed two posthumous films using unreleased footage, 1978’s Game of Death and its 1981 sequel, as well as two official documentaries, the first of which hit cinemas only three months after Lee’s death. Today, five decades since his passing, Bruce Lee continues to be the most beloved and influential martial artist in the world.

This definitive collection, featuring fresh and exclusive 4K restorations by Arrow Video from the best available film materials, hours of brand new bonus features and previously unreleased footage – including the extended Mandarin Cut of The Big Boss, now ten minutes longer than any version ever released on video worldwide, and the never-before-seen ‘log fight’ from the original Game of Death shoot – is the ultimate tribute to Bruce Lee’s enduring legacy and fruitful collaboration with Golden Harvest.

Limited Ten-Disc UHD/Blu-Ray Collection Contents

Brand new 4K restorations of The Big Boss, Fist of Fury, The Way of the Dragon and Game of Death and brand new 2K restoration of Game of Death II

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentations in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of The Big Boss, The Big Boss: The Mandarin Cut, Fist of Fury, The Way of the Dragon and Game of Death

High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentations of the Hong Kong cut of Game of Death, Game of Death II, Bruce Lee: The Man & The Legend and Bruce Lee: The Legend

Newly restored original Mandarin, English and Cantonese mono audio

Newly translated optional English subtitles, plus subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing on the English dubs

Multiple alternate cuts on most films, including the extended Mandarin Cut on The Big Boss, English export cuts of The Big Boss and Fist of Fury, the Japanese cut of The Way of the Dragon and Hong Kong cuts of Game of Death and Game of Death II (aka Tower of Death)

Brand new feature commentaries by David Desser, Jonathan Clements, Frank Djeng & Michael Worth, Brandon Bentley and Mike Leeder

Return to Thailand, a new documentary by Matt Routledge on the original locations for The Big Boss

Newly uncovered deleted scenes from The Big Boss, plus a video essay by Bentley about scenes still missing such as the ‘saw-in-the-head’ kill

Legend of the Dragon, a brand new 80-minute overview of Lee’s career by film critic and historian Tony Rayns

Two new documentaries on Lee’s fighting and working methods, featuring interviews with Golden Harvest producer Andre Morgan, martial arts experts Michael Worth, John Kreng, Andy Cheng, Frank Djeng and David Yeung, film historian Courtney Joyner and others

Brand new interviews with actors Malisa Longo and Colleen Camp, plus hours of archive interviews with Lee’s former co-stars, colleagues and friends, including Nora Miao, Dan Inosanto, Bob Wall, Yuen Wah and many others

The Final Game of Death, a brand new feature-length video essay by Arrow Films on Lee’s original vision for The Game of Death, featuring a new 2K restoration of the footage directed by Lee in 1972

40th Anniversary Special Edition Blu-ray of Enter the Dragon, with archive extras including The Curse of the Dragon, In His Own Words, Backyard Workout and more

Archive featurettes including The Hong Kong Connection, Bruce Lee Remembered, Legacy of the Dragon, Dragon Rising and The Grandmaster & The Dragon

Comprehensive trailer and image galleries for each film

Limited edition packaging featuring newly commissioned artwork by Tony Stella

200-page hardbound book featuring new writing by Walter Chaw, Henry Blyth, Andrew Staton, Dylan Cheung, David West and James Flower

Twenty-four lobby card reproductions

Ten glossy photos of Lee in action

Reversible poster with vintage poster artwork

and much, much more!!!

*** FULL ARTWORK & EXTRAS REVEAL ON 28TH APRIL ***