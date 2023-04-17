Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Finale First Look! Star Trek: Picard Series Finale Spoilers!
Star Trek reports.
…Star Trek: Picard – ‘The Last Generation’
Get an early glimpse of the series finale!
FIRST LOOK | Star Trek: Picard – ‘The Last Generation’
In “The Last Generation,” the series finale episode of Star Trek: Picard, in a desperate last stand, Jean-Luc Picard and generations of crews both old and new fight together to save the galaxy from the greatest threat they’ve ever faced as the saga of Star Trek: The Next Generation comes to a thrilling, epic conclusion.
In addition, Star Trek also revealed photos of the original Star Trek: The Next Generation cast on the refurbished U.S.S. Enterprise 1701-D
…The Cast of Star Trek: Picard Returns to the Enterprise-D
The epic conclusion to the series arrives on April 20!
GALLERY | The Cast of Star Trek: Picard Returns to the Enterprise-D
Get ready for the final voyage!
At the end of
this[last] week’s Star Trek: Picard penultimate episode, “Võx,” Admiral Jean-Luc Picard’s original crew returned to their stations aboard the reconstructed U.S.S. Enterprise-D, their former Galaxy-class starship.
The epic conclusion to the series arrives on April 20.
Star Trek: Picard S03E10, titled The Last Generation, airs on April 20, 2023.