Winnie-The Pooh: Blood and Honey drips onto Blu-ray in April

The lawyers and lobbyists at Disney failed to prevent key characters from their kingdom from falling into the Public Domain. The first one to slip away from them was Winnie-The-Pooh. The studio had made billions off their adaptations of the little bear from the Thousand Acre Forest. While their movies are still controlled by Disney, the original books by A.A. Milne are no copyrighted. This means filmmakers can make their own Pooh tales as long as they don’t use any elements or character designs that were later created by Disney employees. The first major film to take advantage of this is Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey. Horror has come to the Thousand Acre Woods. The film became a sensation and now it arrives on Blu-ray in April. Here’s the press release from Scream Factory:

WINNIE-THE-POOH: BLOOD AND HONEY

ON BLU-RAY™ APRIL 9, 2024

Los Angeles, CA – Enter the darkest corners of the Hundred Acre Wood. On April 9 Scream Factory releases Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey on Blu-ray™. Bonus features include the original trailer and “Something’s Wrong With Piglet” – Making Winnie–The–Pooh: Blood And Honey.

Five years ago, Christopher Robin abandoned his childhood companions, Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet, and the woods in which they all played. Now an adult, Christopher has returned, with his fiancée Maria in tow, for a reunion with his old friends … only to find that in his absence, Pooh and Piglet have turned feral, silent … and murderous. What was once a joyous place of imagination and merriment becomes a violent battleground for survival in this audacious and terrifying spin on A.A. Milne’s beloved children’s stories.

About SHOUT! STUDIOS

Special Features

· “Something’s Wrong With Piglet” – Making Winnie–The–Pooh: Blood And Honey

· Original Theatrical Trailer