DC Comics & Batman / Superman: World’s Finest #13 Spoilers & Review: Which Of Them Is A Killer?!

DC Comics and Batman / Superman: World’s Finest #13 Spoilers and Review follows.

Batman Superman World's Finest logo

Which Of Them Is A Killer?!

What To Expect.

Batman Superman World's Finest #13 spoilers 0-1 Dan Mora

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD’S FINEST #13
Written by MARK WAID
Art and cover by DAN MORA
Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD
1:25 variant cover by FICO OSSIO
1:50 variant cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS
Shazam! Fury of the Gods movie variant cover by JESUS MERINO and ADRIANO LUCAS
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/21/23

WHERE IN THE WORLD IS METAMORPHO?

In the pages of World’s Finest, Batman, Robin, and Superman have traversed some of the DCU’s most iconic locations and teamed up with the likes of the Teen Titans, Doom Patrol, and Supergirl, but none of that will prepare them as they must go across the globe in search of Rex Mason, a.k.a. Metamorpho, the Element Man! The World’s Finest Strangest Adventure begins here!

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Batman Superman World's Finest #13 spoilers 0-2 Christian Ward Card with Darkseid Batman Superman World's Finest #13 spoilers 0-3 Jesus Merino & Adriano Lucas with Shazam Batman Superman World's Finest #13 spoilers 0-4 Fico Ossio Batman Superman World's Finest #13 spoilers 0-5 Baldemar Rivas with Earth 3 Crime Syndicate Owlman & Ultraman

Batman / Superman: World’s Finest #13 Spoilers and Review.

The book opens with the ending of the last arc and the beginning of a new one.

Batman Superman World's Finest #13 spoilers 1

Simon Stagg has been murdered by poison.

Batman Superman World's Finest #13 spoilers 2

Batman’s alter ego Bruce Wayne was to meet with Stagg who is a sometimes villain and the father of Metamorpho’s girlfriend Sapphire Stagg.

Batman Superman World's Finest #13 spoilers 3

Jimmy Olsen, Superman’s alter ego Clark Kent’s Daily Planet journalist and photographer colleague, is doing his own investigation.

Batman Superman World's Finest #13 spoilers 4

However, Stagg’s bodyguard Java ends that line of questioning with Sapphire and kicks him out.

Batman Superman World's Finest #13 spoilers 5

While Batman and Superman have been investigating whether Metamorpho created a poison to kill Stagg, a claim he denies, Jimmy Olsen has found another suspect.

Batman Superman World's Finest #13 spoilers 6

It’s a stunning revelation that Olsen believes the facts have led him to.

Batman Superman World's Finest #13 spoilers 7

Facts that the Metropolis Police Department concur leading to the arrest of Batman’s alter ego Bruce Wayne!

Batman Superman World's Finest #13 spoilers 8

The issue also include Metamorpho’s Dawn of DC secret origin here, here, here, here and here.

The Pulse.

Another great yarn with superb art. Lots of intrigue and great to see Jimmy Olsen get a spotlight. 7.5 out of 10.

