Star Trek: Picard Season 3 & Series Finale Preview Teaser Video With Spoilers Released!

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 and Series Finale Preview Teaser Video With Spoilers Released!
CBS Mornings released the video.
Star Trek: Picard S03E10, titled The Last Generation, airs on April 20, 2023.