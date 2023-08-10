DC Comics & MAX Super-Villain Snowflame Has Fans & Merch?!

DC Comics and MAX Super-Villain Snowflame Has Fans and Merch?!

Recently, we covered Snowflame’s only four (4) appearances in DC Comics in 35 years:

As well as Snowflame’s surprise appearance outside of DC Comics [full spoilers here].

Plus, Snowflame is even future in MAX’s Harley Quinn Season 4 and include a few times in the trailer, as a member of the Legion of Doom, with the season streaming now [spoilers here].

This obscure character, very much of the times of his 1980’s origin, has fans and a few years ago a fan made and sold a Snowflame action figure.

Some other fans have actually created Lego minifigures of the character.

I found two such fans here and here with their Snowflame minifigs currently on sale.

I’m surprised that this character has such appeal to some fans after his debut 35 years ago.