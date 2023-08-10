DC Comics & MAX Super-Villain Snowflame Has Fans & Merch?!

John Babos

News

DC Comics and MAX Super-Villain Snowflame Has Fans and Merch?!

Snowflame logo

Recently, we covered Snowflame’s only four (4) appearances in DC Comics in 35 years:

As well as Snowflame’s surprise appearance outside of DC Comics [full spoilers here].

Plus, Snowflame is even future in MAX’s Harley Quinn Season 4 and include a few times in the trailer, as a member of the Legion of Doom, with the season streaming now [spoilers here].

This obscure character, very much of the times of his 1980’s origin, has fans and a few years ago a fan made and sold a Snowflame action figure.

Snowflame action figure fan-made

Some other fans have actually created Lego minifigures of the character.

Snowflame Lego minifigure fan-made 1

I found two such fans here and here with their Snowflame minifigs currently on sale.

Snowflame Lego minifigure fan-made 2

I’m surprised that this character has such appeal to some fans after his debut 35 years ago.

John Babos


