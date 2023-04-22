Top 3 Dark Horse Comics July 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Hellboy, Murder Inc. & More!

John Babos

Top 3 Dark Horse Comics July 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Hellboy, Murder Inc. and More!

Among the Dark Horse Comics full July 2023 solicits we picked out our Top 3. Do you agree or disagree with the picks?

The Top 3

HELLBOY & BPRD 1957 FROM BELOW ONE-SHOT

HELLBOY & BPRD 1957 FROM BELOW ONE-SHOT (RES)
MAY231278
(W) Chris Roberson, Mike Mignola (A) Mike Norton (CA) Laurence Campbell

Hellboy, Professor Bruttenholm, and B.P.R.D. agent Archie Muraro investigate an abandoned sawmill that is rumored to be haunted. But when they get there, an unexpected discovery reveals an even stranger source for the rumors! Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and longtime collaborator Chris Roberson team up with artist Mike Norton and colorist Dave Stewart for a new story of strange doings.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023
SRP: 3.99

MURDER INC JAGGER ROSE #3 A

MURDER INC JAGGER ROSE #3 (OF 6)
MAY231291

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming
Discover a world in which the five families of organized crime never lost their stranglehold on the United States. Now, half the country is a smorgasbord of sex and sin ruled by loyalty and “family values” as the rest of the world looks on in awe, rage, or jealousy. Jagger has already proven herself one of the greatest assassins of all time and now The Pope has made her an offer that could upset the delicate balance of world power. Is it an offer she can’t refuse? This and more shocking secrets will be revealed.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023
SRP: 3.99

PANYA MUMMY'S CURSE #1 A

PANYA MUMMY’S CURSE #1
MAY231297
(W) Chris Roberson (A / CA) Christopher Mitten

Thousands of years before Hellboy, the B.P.R.D., and Ragna Rok, there was Panya. As a girl in ancient Egypt, she witnessed the fall of a dynasty and was gifted-or cursed-with visions of the beginning, the end, and the coming of the dragon…
Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson join creative forces with artist Christopher Mitten and colorist Michelle Madsen to bring Panya’s story to life.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023
SRP: 3.99

Pulse Taking

That’s our top picks from Dark Horse Comics’ July 2023 solicitations, but what caught your eye from their offerings?

