Former Minnesota Governor, Actor & WWE Hall Of Famer Jesse Ventura Reveals Why He Never Fought Hulk Hogan For The WWE Championship!

John Babos

News

Former Minnesota Governor, Actor and WWE Hall Of Famer Jesse Ventura Reveals Why He Never Fought Hulk Hogan For The WWE Championship!

Jesse Ventura wrestler NWA

At the recent Steel City Con, Jesse Venture spoke about his planned and then cancelled WWE World Championship match against Hulk Hogan and why it didn’t ultimatelly happen as transcribed by 411.

On why he couldn’t compete against Hogan for the title: “I’m a great believer sometimes in fate and destiny. And I think fate and destiny play somewhat a role, for whatever reason that might be. Like the night before I was to wrestle Hulk Hogan for the World Heavyweight Title in Los Angeles, I ended up in critical condition in the San Diego hospital with massive blood clots from 28 days of flying in a row.”

On how his career took a new direction after the missed match: “Many times in life when something dastardly happens to you, it leads to something good as a result of it, and I never got my shot at Hogan … but what did I get to do? While I was convalescing, Vince McMahon called me and he said Jesse, I have an idea. And I said, what is it Vince? He said, we’ve never had a villain on the microphone before, you think you could do color commentating and broadcast matches?”

Surprisingly, considering his icon status among wrestling fans, Jesse “The Body” Ventura’s in-ring career lasted just over a decade from 1974 to 1986. However, he was a wrestling color commentator and interviewer up until 1994. Ventura was part of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2004.

Jesse Ventura & Vince McMahon

Ventura’s acting, hosting and producing career CV can be found on IMDB including classics such as:

  • Predator
  • The Running Man
  • Demolition Man
  • Batman and Robin

Ventura entered Minnesta politics after that serving as Brooklyn Park mayor from 1991 to 1995 and then Minnesota Governor from 1999 to 2003.

Jesse Ventura Governor

Ventura is a proud Navy veteran having served from  1969 to 1975

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

News
NXT-New-Years-Evil-2022-banner-Carmelo-Hayes-vs-Roderick-Strong-e1641441590509

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2022 Sees New Champions (Plural) Crowned!

Flashpoint-Beyond-1-banner-Flashpoint-Batman-Thomas-Wayne-e1642306498907

DC Comics & April 2022 Solicitations Spoilers: Geoff Johns Returns For Bi-Weekly Flashpoint Beyond Event?!

Fantastic-Four-39-spoilers-0-banner-Franklin-Richards-e1642041113473

Marvel Comics & Fantastic Four #39 Spoilers: Franklin Richards Changing Looks Not Editorial Errors After All?!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse